Sarasota Sailing Squadron grills out red tide

Red tide couldn’t keep Sarasota Sailing Squadron members from enjoying their weekend.

Even though the 72nd Annual Labor Day Regatta was canceled because of uncertainty with water quality, squadron manager Craig Bridges still wanted people to experience being on Sarasota Bay.

So on Saturday, Sept. 1, Bridges grilled hot dogs for anyone who stopped by, and some even decided they wanted to sail.

While no-swim advisories related to bacteria levels were been lifted last week for local beaches, advisory signs for Karenia brevis, the red tide algae bloom, will remain in place.



