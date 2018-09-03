 Skip to main content
David Hobbs, Debby Lenehan, Steve McCormack and Joe Pratico

Sarasota Sailing Squadron grills out red tide

Monday, Sep. 3, 2018 |

Nikki and Frank Pietryka

Monday, Sep. 3, 2018 |

John and Brenda Lucas

Monday, Sep. 3, 2018 |

Sarasota Sailing Squadron Manager Craig Bridges grills hot dogs for members.

Monday, Sep. 3, 2018 |

Roger and Phyllis Barry

Monday, Sep. 3, 2018 |

Even though the red tide caused the Labor Day Regatta to be canceled, squadron members still gathered Sept. 1 .
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Red tide couldn’t keep Sarasota Sailing Squadron members from enjoying their weekend.

Even though the 72nd Annual Labor Day Regatta was canceled because of uncertainty with water quality, squadron manager Craig Bridges still wanted people to experience being on Sarasota Bay.

So on Saturday, Sept. 1, Bridges grilled hot dogs for anyone who stopped by, and some even decided they wanted to sail.

While no-swim advisories related to bacteria levels were been lifted last week for local beaches, advisory signs for Karenia brevis, the red tide algae bloom, will remain in place.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

