3-month-old chocolate lab mix Reese gets some love from Katie, Patrick and George Rauch.

Sarasota residents gathered for Paws and Pints

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

3-month-old chocolate lab mix Reese gets some love from Katie, Patrick and George Rauch.

2-year-old pit bull Hoover smiles for the camera.

2-year-old pit bull Hoover smiles for the camera.

Molly Rauch cautiously pets shepherd/lab mix Grace.

Molly Rauch cautiously pets shepherd/lab mix Grace.

Lil Squeaky is 5 months old.

Lil Squeaky is 5 months old.

Corrie Williams and Kaila White adopted their dogs Nadine and Zuko from HSSC.

Corrie Williams and Kaila White adopted their dogs Nadine and Zuko from HSSC.

4-month-old hound Sasha sees something that makes her curious.

4-month-old hound Sasha sees something that makes her curious.

Patrick Rauch giggles as he gets puppy love from two dogs.

Patrick Rauch giggles as he gets puppy love from two dogs.

5-month-old Dayana found her favorite place to rest — in the litter box.

5-month-old Dayana found her favorite place to rest — in the litter box.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County brought the animals in their air-conditioned adoption bus.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County brought the animals in their air-conditioned adoption bus.

Joe Larsen plays with pit bull Hoover.

Joe Larsen plays with pit bull Hoover.

Guests were able to go into the bus for a closer look at the kittens.

Guests were able to go into the bus for a closer look at the kittens.

Chocolate lab mix Reese gives pit bull Hoover some kisses.

Chocolate lab mix Reese gives pit bull Hoover some kisses.

Volunteer Phil Danna holds chocolate lab mix Reese close.

Volunteer Phil Danna holds chocolate lab mix Reese close.

Connor Benson gets a boost from his dad, Brad, so he could see the kittens.

Connor Benson gets a boost from his dad, Brad, so he could see the kittens.

Greg Hagar and Sam Kujala were on vacation and stumbled across the dogs.

Greg Hagar and Sam Kujala were on vacation and stumbled across the dogs.

The fundraiser, held at Calusa Brewing, benefitted The Humane Society of Sarasota County.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Dogs were lapping up water, and humans were lapping up beer as Calusa Brewing hosted Pints and Paws in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Tuesday. 

The Humane Society of Sarasota County Adoption Bus was on site, bringing four puppies and three kittens with which guests could play. The animals also were up for adoption. 

Most of the dogs from HSSC are rescued from Louisiana where over-crowded shelters have high kill rates. 

A portion of Calusa Brewing's sales went to HSSC to help fund its efforts. 

