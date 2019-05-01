Sarasota residents gathered for Paws and Pints

Dogs were lapping up water, and humans were lapping up beer as Calusa Brewing hosted Pints and Paws in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Tuesday.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County Adoption Bus was on site, bringing four puppies and three kittens with which guests could play. The animals also were up for adoption.

Most of the dogs from HSSC are rescued from Louisiana where over-crowded shelters have high kill rates.

A portion of Calusa Brewing's sales went to HSSC to help fund its efforts.