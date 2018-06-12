 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Roses representing the 49 victims of the Pulse attack lined the indoor fountain of Sarasota City Hall.

Sarasota remembers Pulse shooting

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Roses representing the 49 victims of the Pulse attack lined the indoor fountain of Sarasota City Hall.

Buy this Photo
Rob McGovern displayed photos of Pulse victim and Sarasota resident Eddie Sotomayor.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Rob McGovern displayed photos of Pulse victim and Sarasota resident Eddie Sotomayor.

Buy this Photo
A larger bouquet of roses represented Eddie Sotomayor and his love for his hometown of Sarasota.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

A larger bouquet of roses represented Eddie Sotomayor and his love for his hometown of Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
A blue bouquet represents hope and healing for families of the victims.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

A blue bouquet represents hope and healing for families of the victims.

Buy this Photo
A white bouquet represented the 52 people injured in the attack.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

A white bouquet represented the 52 people injured in the attack.

Buy this Photo
Rob McGovern organized the memorial ceremony held at Sarasota City Hall.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Rob McGovern organized the memorial ceremony held at Sarasota City Hall.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch speaks at the ceremony.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Sarasota Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch speaks at the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch holds a top hat and roses in honor of Eddie Sotomayor whose nickname was "Top Hat Eddie."

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Sarasota Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch holds a top hat and roses in honor of Eddie Sotomayor whose nickname was "Top Hat Eddie."

Buy this Photo
Dozens of roses lined Sarasota City Hall's fountain in honor of the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando.

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Dozens of roses lined Sarasota City Hall's fountain in honor of the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando.

Buy this Photo
Share
Rob McGovern remembers friend and Pulse victim Eddie Sotomayor at Sarasota City Hall during memorial for the victims on the anniversary of attack.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Rob McGovern, a friend of local victim Eddie Sotomayor, held a memorial ceremony at Sarasota City Hall on Tuesday. McGovern lined the lobby’s fountain with 49 roses representing each of the victims who died during the attack. Sarasota Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch spoke at the ceremony before a moment of silence was held.

“As time goes on, the memory of the event fades along with the people who lost their lives,” McGovern said. “This is my way of keeping the ball rolling to make sure those people are not lost and forgotten.”

McGovern plans to bring the roses and bouquets that represent the victims to the site of the attack in Orlando later this month. 

Related Stories

Advertisement