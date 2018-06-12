Sarasota remembers Pulse shooting

On the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Rob McGovern, a friend of local victim Eddie Sotomayor, held a memorial ceremony at Sarasota City Hall on Tuesday. McGovern lined the lobby’s fountain with 49 roses representing each of the victims who died during the attack. Sarasota Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch spoke at the ceremony before a moment of silence was held.

“As time goes on, the memory of the event fades along with the people who lost their lives,” McGovern said. “This is my way of keeping the ball rolling to make sure those people are not lost and forgotten.”

McGovern plans to bring the roses and bouquets that represent the victims to the site of the attack in Orlando later this month.