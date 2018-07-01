Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix gets the party started with “Boats by the Bay”

Race teams and their high-powered boats took over the parking lot of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on June 29 for “Boats by the Bay” Party in the Pits, as part of the 34th Annual HotelPlanner Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival.

The event is new to the festival and featured live music from Fire & Ice, the crowning of Miss Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, and an opportunity for fans to meet the race teams and see the boats up close.