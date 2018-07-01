 Skip to main content
Brian Maine, Tony Knight, Gary Stray, Micah Paul, Patrick Cleaveland and Pete Jacobs represent the Miss Geico Team.

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix gets the party started with “Boats by the Bay”

Sunday, Jul. 1, 2018

Mark Pierson and Jeff Ackerman

David McIntyre and Amanda Craig

Dick Dunkley and Gail Nowacky

Harold and Sean Rogers show off their 30 ft. Phantom on Edge boat.

Race fans meet with race teams and get the chance to explore their boats.

Steve and Melissa Schnare with Kris and Matt Rollings

Nate and Connie Hunt

Members of the AMH Motorsports Offshore Racing Team pose near their boat.

Race fans got the chance to meet teams competing in the the 34th Annual HotelPlanner Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix during “Boats by the Bay” Party in the Pits on June 29.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Race teams and their high-powered boats took over the parking lot of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on June 29 for “Boats by the Bay” Party in the Pits, as part of the 34th Annual HotelPlanner Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival.

The event is new to the festival and featured live music from Fire & Ice, the crowning of Miss Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, and an opportunity for fans to meet the race teams and see the boats up close.

