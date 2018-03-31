Sarasota park fills up on trucks, Easter eggs

Sylvia McDonald, a 2-year-old from Lakewood Ranch, grabbed the steering wheel of the garbage truck, and with a big smile on her face, pretended she was driving.

Her mom, Kelly McDonald, urged her to make a turn. “Move the steering wheel around,” Kelly said to her daughter, playfully.

Sylvia and her mom were enjoying the Big Truck Day Eggstravaganza at Nathan Benderson Park on March 31. Sarasota County made more than 40 big trucks and equipment available so children could climb on police, fire and garbage trucks and pretend they were operating the vehicles.

And, of course, they could blow the horns.

The event also featured more than 30,000 Easter eggs for two hunts, divided by ages. There were also food trucks and bounce houses.

“We always run out of the house to see the garbage man, don’t we?” Kelly asked Sylvia, who nodded yes.