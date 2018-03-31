 Skip to main content
Connor Whisenant, 3, and Patrick Cannon, 3 count their eggs after the Easter egg hunt.

Sarasota park fills up on trucks, Easter eggs

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Julius Aaron, 2, and Emily White from Anna Maria Island pause in collecting eggs for a picture.

Lakewood Ranch's Kylie Lawson, 7, tries to grab as many eggs as she can.

Lakewood Ranch's Logan Lawson, 4, hunts for eggs as children swarm to find more.

Bob Diehl and his greyhound Meggie advertise for Greythound Adoption at Big Truck Day.

Venice's Auston Sams, 2, takes a swing at a ball at a bouncy house.

Sarasota's Logan Sell, 5, climbs down from a police truck.

Sarasota's Ava Claire Forchetti, 6, smiles as she sits in an off terrain vehicle.

Lakewood Ranch's Brielle Hodges, 6, holds up a baby alligator.

Bradenton's Caiden Salkill, 14 months, gets a quick picture taken with the Easter bunny.

Bradenton's Eleanor and Abigail Rodriguez pose in the fire truck for their mom, Madeline to get a quick picture.

Sarasota's Liam Dube plays cornhole with his father.

Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia McDonald, 2, plays around in the garbage truck.

Parker Bookwalter, 3, from San Diego, shifts the gears around in the tractor.

Sarasota's Sofia, 6, and Eli Bradley, 2, pretend to move crane around.

Big Truck Day at Benderson Park has all the right equipment and Easter eggs.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Sylvia McDonald, a 2-year-old from Lakewood Ranch, grabbed the steering wheel of the garbage truck, and with a big smile on her face, pretended she was driving.

Her mom, Kelly McDonald, urged her to make a turn. “Move the steering wheel around,” Kelly said to her daughter, playfully.

Sylvia and her mom were enjoying the Big Truck Day Eggstravaganza at Nathan Benderson Park on March 31. Sarasota County made more than 40 big trucks and equipment available so children could climb on police, fire and garbage trucks and pretend they were operating the vehicles.

And, of course, they could blow the horns.

The event also featured more than 30,000 Easter eggs for two hunts, divided by ages. There were also food trucks and bounce houses.

“We always run out of the house to see the garbage man, don’t we?” Kelly asked Sylvia, who nodded yes.

 

