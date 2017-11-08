Sarasota Orchestra hosts first dinner of the season

Sarasota Orchestra patrons must have missed their get-togethers, because they started this season strong with an attendance of 103 at the organization’s first dinner.

There were so many guests who walked through the Michael’s Wine Cellar doors that organizers asked the Michael’s On East staff to use half the ballroom for dinner. They agreed, and hustled to move everything from the cellar to the ballroom.

Dinner featured a performance by Spanish cellist Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas and an audience Q&A and interview with Music Director Anu Tali. Edward Alley, producer-host of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s Music Monday series and Observer music critic, moderated both conversations.

Billy Robinson, Caroline and Tim Ryan and Lois Stulberg hosted the event.