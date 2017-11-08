 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Soloist Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas, cello, with Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joe McKenna

Sarasota Orchestra hosts first dinner of the season

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Soloist Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas, cello, with Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joe McKenna

Buy this Photo
Anne Scott, Marlo Turner and Laura Spencer

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Anne Scott, Marlo Turner and Laura Spencer

Buy this Photo
Anne Garlington, Sherri Koski, Jeff Boyd and Barbara Staton

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Anne Garlington, Sherri Koski, Jeff Boyd and Barbara Staton

Buy this Photo
Carol Camiener with Jay and Veronica Brady

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Carol Camiener with Jay and Veronica Brady

Buy this Photo
Edie Winston and Janice Landauer

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Edie Winston and Janice Landauer

Buy this Photo
Bonnie and Phil Gainsley

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Bonnie and Phil Gainsley

Buy this Photo
Sue Robinson, Barbara Blackburn, performer Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas, Harriet Lane and Pat Seftel

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Sue Robinson, Barbara Blackburn, performer Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas, Harriet Lane and Pat Seftel

Buy this Photo
Gigi and Benjamin Huberman

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Gigi and Benjamin Huberman

Buy this Photo
Richard and Patty Kiegler

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Richard and Patty Kiegler

Buy this Photo
Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins with Beathe and Jerry Elden

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins with Beathe and Jerry Elden

Buy this Photo
Andrew Lundin, Bonnie McIntyre and William Noohan

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Andrew Lundin, Bonnie McIntyre and William Noohan

Buy this Photo
Faith and Bill Reynolds with Ashley Hodson

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Faith and Bill Reynolds with Ashley Hodson

Buy this Photo
Roxie Jerde, Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Anu Tali and Anne Garlington

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Roxie Jerde, Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Anu Tali and Anne Garlington

Buy this Photo
Betsy Pennewill, Jeff Sebeika, Charlie Huisking and Peggy Abt

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Betsy Pennewill, Jeff Sebeika, Charlie Huisking and Peggy Abt

Buy this Photo
Dorothea Sandland, Gerri Aaron, Marv Albert, Dr. Ernie Kretzmer (seated) and Arn Hoffman

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Dorothea Sandland, Gerri Aaron, Marv Albert, Dr. Ernie Kretzmer (seated) and Arn Hoffman

Buy this Photo
Dinner was moved to the Michael’s On East ballroom when 103 guests came through the door, making Michael’s Wine Cellar more crowded than expected.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Dinner was moved to the Michael’s On East ballroom when 103 guests came through the door, making Michael’s Wine Cellar more crowded than expected.

Buy this Photo
Helen Glaser, Caryn Cohen and Len Glaser

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 |

Helen Glaser, Caryn Cohen and Len Glaser

Buy this Photo
Share
The orchestra dinner series began Nov. 8 at Michael’s On East with guest performer Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sarasota Orchestra patrons must have missed their get-togethers, because they started this season strong with an attendance of 103 at the organization’s first dinner.

There were so many guests who walked through the Michael’s Wine Cellar doors that organizers asked the Michael’s On East staff to use half the ballroom for dinner. They agreed, and hustled to move everything from the cellar to the ballroom.

Dinner featured a performance by Spanish cellist Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas and an audience Q&A and interview with Music Director Anu Tali. Edward Alley, producer-host of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s Music Monday series and Observer music critic, moderated both conversations.

Billy Robinson, Caroline and Tim Ryan and Lois Stulberg hosted the event.

Related Stories