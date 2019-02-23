 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Karol Foss and Anne Folsom Smith

Sarasota Orchestra Gala celebrates 70 years and legacy of Anu Tali

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

Co-Chairwomen Karol Foss and Anne Folsom Smith

Hillary Steele and Music Director Anu Tali

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Hillary Steele and Music Director Anu Tali

Honorary Co-Chairs Margery and Charles Barancik

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Honorary Co-Chairs Margery and Charles Barancik

Co-Chairwoman Anne Folsom Smith found her fun purse at a vintage store in Burns Court that has since closed.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Anne Folsom Smith found her fun purse at a vintage store in Burns Court that has since closed.

Nicole Elbe with Co-Chairwoman Anne Folsom Smith

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Nicole Elbe with Co-Chairwoman Anne Folsom Smith

Joan Levenson, Deborah and Tom Trimble and Bart Levenson

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Joan Levenson, Deborah and Tom Trimble and Bart Levenson

Pamela Fenat and Pam Daniel

Pamela Fenat and Pam Daniel

Pamela Fenat and Pam Daniel

Charlie Huisking, Jeff Sebeika, Pam Daniel and George Augustine

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Charlie Huisking, Jeff Sebeika, Pam Daniel and George Augustine

Mark, Cristina and Sigrid Gebel with Hugh Steele

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Mark, Cristina and Sigrid Gebel with Hugh Steele

Lydia Land with Fernando Traba

Lydia Land with Fernando Traba

Lydia Land with Fernando Traba

Neil and Sandra DeFeo

Neil and Sandra DeFeo

Neil and Sandra DeFeo

Barry Spivey and Tami Conetta

Barry Spivey and Tami Conetta

Barry Spivey and Tami Conetta

Joan Mathews, George and Pat Edmonds and Sandy Cowing

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Joan Mathews, George and Pat Edmonds and Sandy Cowing

Floral centerpieces topped off the silver tablescapes.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Floral centerpieces topped off the silver tablescapes.

Elisabeth Waters and Edward Alley

Elisabeth Waters and Edward Alley

Elisabeth Waters and Edward Alley

Jennifer and Gordon Cooper

Jennifer and Gordon Cooper

Jennifer and Gordon Cooper

Heather Williams, Erin Christy and Roseanne Frano

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Heather Williams, Erin Christy and Roseanne Frano

Barbara Brizdle, Jill Levine and Mickey Fine

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Barbara Brizdle, Jill Levine and Mickey Fine

Tom Koski, Flori Roberts and Margaret Wise

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Tom Koski, Flori Roberts and Margaret Wise

Jocelyn Udell and Brian Lipton

Jocelyn Udell and Brian Lipton

Jocelyn Udell and Brian Lipton

Robert and Ann Jackson

Robert and Ann Jackson

Robert and Ann Jackson

Charlotte and Charles Perret

Charlotte and Charles Perret

Charlotte and Charles Perret

President and CEO Joseph McKenna welcomes guests.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

President and CEO Joseph McKenna welcomes guests.

Board Chairman David Steves gives his opening remarks.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Board Chairman David Steves gives his opening remarks.

Board Chairman David Steves gave a shout out to Gretchen Serrie, the executive director of the orchestra prior to McKenna.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Board Chairman David Steves gave a shout out to Gretchen Serrie, the executive director of the orchestra prior to McKenna.

The horn section was the first to play for guests.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The horn section was the first to play for guests.

The strings performed second.

The strings performed second.

The strings performed second.

The gala celebrated the orchestra’s 70th anniversary.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The gala celebrated the orchestra's 70th anniversary.

Guests were treated to a concert before dinner.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Guests were treated to a concert before dinner.

The pre-dinner concert highlighted every section of the orchestra.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The pre-dinner concert highlighted every section of the orchestra.

The orchestra gave an emotional performance to end the concert.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The orchestra gave an emotional performance to end the concert.

Concertmaster Daniel Jordan embraces Anu Tali at the end of the concert.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Concertmaster Daniel Jordan embraces Anu Tali at the end of the concert.

Associate Concertmaster Christopher Takeda gives Anu Tali a hug after the performance.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Associate Concertmaster Christopher Takeda gives Anu Tali a hug after the performance.

The orchestra stands to be recognized after the performance.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The orchestra stands to be recognized after the performance.

The 70th Anniversary Gala was held Feb. 22 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sarasota Orchestra had much to celebrate Feb. 22.

The 70th Anniversary Gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota honored not only seven decades of providing classical music to the people of Sarasota, but the legacy of Music Director Anu Tali, whose time with the organization comes to a close at the end of this season.

Festivities began outside the ballroom with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres before guests adjourned to the purple and pink-lit ballroom for a concert by the Sarasota Orchestra.

After guests took their seats for the pre-dinner program, President and CEO Joseph McKenna and Board Chairman David Steves welcomed guests and shared several milestones from the orchestra’s past 70 years. McKenna also asked guests to bow their heads and share a moment of silence for the late Gerri Aaron, who he said had signed on right away to be a co-chairwoman of the event. She was also the individual title sponsor.

“From their first meeting, Gerri saw in Anu a spirited, smart leader who she wanted to support,” he said of the philanthropist’s relationship to Tali.

Tali’s legacy was celebrated in between pieces performed by the orchestra when several musicians shared the impact the maestro has left on them.

After dinner, guests toasted to Tali and the 70th anniversary before the gala ended with dessert and a final performance by the orchestra’s principal harpist Katherine Siochi.

Tali’s final concert as music director of the orchestra will be Masterworks 7 “Peace and Joy” April 5-7 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

