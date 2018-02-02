 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jennifer Takeda and Besty Traba

New piano plays to black & white celebration

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Jennifer Takeda and Besty Traba

Buy this Photo
Napkins placed were placed on each place-setting to transform the tables into a piano keyboard.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Napkins placed were placed on each place-setting to transform the tables into a piano keyboard.

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces varied between tall vases and short roses.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

The centerpieces varied between tall vases and short roses.

Buy this Photo
The room was lit up with blue lights and the ceiling was striped black and white.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

The room was lit up with blue lights and the ceiling was striped black and white.

Buy this Photo
The Black & White Gala was hosted in honor of the new grand piano.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

The Black & White Gala was hosted in honor of the new grand piano.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Cruikshank and Carolynne Smith

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Barbara Cruikshank and Carolynne Smith

Buy this Photo
Brent Greeno and Claudia Cardillo

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Brent Greeno and Claudia Cardillo

Buy this Photo
Pamela and David Steves

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Pamela and David Steves

Buy this Photo
Gina Taylor and Clara Ramos

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Gina Taylor and Clara Ramos

Buy this Photo
Donald Chusid and Mickie Fine

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Donald Chusid and Mickie Fine

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski, Renee Hamad and with Beverly and Bob Bartner

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski, Renee Hamad and with Beverly and Bob Bartner

Buy this Photo
Ayano Guiles and Elyse Lauzon, brass players

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Ayano Guiles and Elyse Lauzon, brass players

Buy this Photo
Larry Milas, Gail Goldrath with Cathy and Kip Becker

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

Larry Milas, Gail Goldrath with Cathy and Kip Becker

Buy this Photo
President and CEO of the Sarasota Orchestra, Joseph McKenna gives his opening remarks before dinner is served.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 |

President and CEO of the Sarasota Orchestra, Joseph McKenna gives his opening remarks before dinner is served.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Sarasota Orchestra held the Black & White Gala Concert and Dinner on Jan. 31.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Like the tune of the black and white keys on the newest piano, the Black & White Gala was just as grand. 

The Sarasota Orchestra held their Black & White Gala Concert and Dinner on Jan. 31 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium in celebration of their new Steinway Grand Piano. 

The addition of the piano is thanks to the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation and an anonymous donor. The previous, well-loved and played grand piano was over 30 years old. After extensive rebuilds, the piano had reached its last days. 

The new piano was selected by pianist and Music Director of the Sarasota Music Festival, Jeffrey Kahane, and Sarasota Orchestra Principal Keyboard Jonathan Spivey. 

Related Stories

Advertisement