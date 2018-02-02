New piano plays to black & white celebration

Like the tune of the black and white keys on the newest piano, the Black & White Gala was just as grand.

The Sarasota Orchestra held their Black & White Gala Concert and Dinner on Jan. 31 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium in celebration of their new Steinway Grand Piano.

The addition of the piano is thanks to the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation and an anonymous donor. The previous, well-loved and played grand piano was over 30 years old. After extensive rebuilds, the piano had reached its last days.

The new piano was selected by pianist and Music Director of the Sarasota Music Festival, Jeffrey Kahane, and Sarasota Orchestra Principal Keyboard Jonathan Spivey.