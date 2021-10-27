Sarasota Opera welcomes back supporters with Curtain Raiser dinner

After a time away, the Sarasota Opera welcomed close supporters to the start of its season with its Curtain Raiser dinner on Oct. 27.

The kickoff event for the 2021/22 season had opera donors and mainstays heading to Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens to mingle and watch the sunset.

Executive Director Richard Russell and Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi welcomed guests to the show to start the program before having Sarasota Opera artists perform for the crowd. The dinner for the night included greens with figs, pecans and grapes and a main course of chateau of beef roasted shallot butter.