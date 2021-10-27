 Skip to main content
Harry Leopold, Audrey Robbins and Artistic Director Victor De Renzi

Sarasota Opera welcomes back supporters with Curtain Raiser dinner

General Director Richard Russell and Marty Martel

Marrie Neumer and Phillip King

Carol Von Allmen and Govind Singh

Bill and Bonnie Chapman

CJ Bannister and Art Sicilliano

Dr. George Staschnov and Colette Penn

Rich Ridenour with Lynn and Steve Blackledge

Eleanor Faber, Peter DiGirolamo, Barb Archbold and Syble DiGirolamo

Bill and Annette Lloyd

Carol and Mark Smith

Cynthia Russell and Stephanie Sundine

Pat Jones and Carol English

Mary Mitchell and Anna Maria Troiano

Diane DuPont, Cupp Nguyen and Jinny Scheffert

The season kickoff was held Oct. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After a time away, the Sarasota Opera welcomed close supporters to the start of its season with its Curtain Raiser dinner on Oct. 27.

The kickoff event for the 2021/22 season had opera donors and mainstays heading to Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens to mingle and watch the sunset.  

Executive Director Richard Russell and Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi welcomed guests to the show to start the program before having Sarasota Opera artists perform for the crowd. The dinner for the night included greens with figs, pecans and grapes and a main course of chateau of beef roasted shallot butter. 

