Sarasota Opera Guild gets supporters in the holiday spirit with 'Phasions of the Opera'

The Sarasota Opera Guild rang in the holiday season in style at the annual Poinsettia Luncheon on Dec. 8 at Bird Key Yacht Club.

Patrons enjoyed lunch, a whole room’s worth of silent auction items and a ‘Phasions of the Opera’ fashion show featuring dazzling prima donna gowns and noblemen wardrobes. As models strolled past them, guests got the unique opportunity to inspect creations from the Sarasota Opera’s Costume Shop, curated by Resident Costume Designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan.