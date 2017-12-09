 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Janet Huelster, Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell and Juanita Connell

Sarasota Opera Guild gets supporters in the holiday spirit with 'Phasions of the Opera'

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Janet Huelster, Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell and Juanita Connell

Buy this Photo
Terry Davis and Chairwoman Barbara O’Connor

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Terry Davis and Chairwoman Barbara O’Connor

Buy this Photo
Judith Zangwill and Barbara Chertok

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Judith Zangwill and Barbara Chertok

Buy this Photo
Pat Doge and Michael Bowers

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Pat Doge and Michael Bowers

Buy this Photo
Cookie Bloom and Julianne Schworm

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Cookie Bloom and Julianne Schworm

Buy this Photo
Eleanor Williams and Dr. Louis Martorella

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Eleanor Williams and Dr. Louis Martorella

Buy this Photo
Each table was appropriately adorned with a poinsettia centerpiece.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Each table was appropriately adorned with a poinsettia centerpiece.

Buy this Photo
Mary and Mike Groninger

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Mary and Mike Groninger

Buy this Photo
Susan K. Straus and Peter Phillipes

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Susan K. Straus and Peter Phillipes

Buy this Photo
Donna D’Agostino, Julie Planck and Jan Mallory-Wood

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Donna D’Agostino, Julie Planck and Jan Mallory-Wood

Buy this Photo
Marge Flynn and Emelia Bruno

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Marge Flynn and Emelia Bruno

Buy this Photo
Pat Reinhart, Karen Iezzi and Helen Panoyan

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Pat Reinhart, Karen Iezzi and Helen Panoyan

Buy this Photo
Karin Murphy with her dog Mimi

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Karin Murphy with her dog Mimi

Buy this Photo
Frank Cerullo and Stephen Fancher

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Frank Cerullo and Stephen Fancher

Buy this Photo
Joanie Whelan, Carolyn Haltrecht, Joan Marie Ambrose and Ellie Faber

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Joanie Whelan, Carolyn Haltrecht, Joan Marie Ambrose and Ellie Faber

Buy this Photo
Mindy Mast and Eva Slane

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Mindy Mast and Eva Slane

Buy this Photo
Diana Britton and Susan McConnell

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Diana Britton and Susan McConnell

Buy this Photo
Irene Shatz, Toni Armstrong and Antonette Cunningham

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Irene Shatz, Toni Armstrong and Antonette Cunningham

Buy this Photo
Jacky Radcliffe and Toni Lyons

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Jacky Radcliffe and Toni Lyons

Buy this Photo
In addition to the silent auction items there was also a table of auction items available through the raffle.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

In addition to the silent auction items there was also a table of auction items available through the raffle.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 33rd Annual Poinsettia Luncheon was held on Dec. 8 at Bird Key Yacht Club.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The Sarasota Opera Guild rang in the holiday season in style at the annual Poinsettia Luncheon on Dec. 8 at Bird Key Yacht Club.

Patrons enjoyed lunch, a whole room’s worth of silent auction items and a ‘Phasions of the Opera’ fashion show featuring dazzling prima donna gowns and noblemen wardrobes. As models strolled past them, guests got the unique opportunity to inspect creations from the Sarasota Opera’s Costume Shop, curated by Resident Costume Designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan.

Related Stories