Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Stephanie Sundine

Sarasota Opera Co-Producers honored at function

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 |

The event was held at the Sarasota Opera House.

Ralph and Jinny Scheffert

Art Siciliano, Aline Blanchard, Barbara and Ron Archbold

Bill and Annette Lloyd

Skip and Jan Swan

Joe and Carol Kreit

Naomi and Saul Cohen with Felicia Hall

Lewis and Janet Solomon

Paul and Marilyn Frederick

General Director Richard Russell with Deborah Kalb and Richard Johnson

Dorothy Lawrence with Elliott and Judy Sauertieg

Esther Rose and Janet Tolbert

Joan Lovell and Wally Kraemer

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

The Co-Producers Dinner was held Dec. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Opera's top donors and supporters were recognized for their support during the Co-Producers Dinner at the Sarasota Opera House on Dec. 7.

The annual event — which recognizes the arts group's Co-Producer donor group that help fund each season — had guests arriving and mingling in the opera house courtyard before heading indoors for dinner.

