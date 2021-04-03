Sarasota Ministerial Association takes supporters on Good Friday pilgrimage

Church leaders and followers walked the 14 stations of the cross April 2.
Church leaders and followers practiced their faith and walked down Main Street for the annual Good Friday pilgrimage on April 2.
Hundreds of followers and church figures met on Main Street near the Hollywood 11 theater and walked to 14 stations of the cross, where they reflected on Christ's journey. Mayor Hagen Brody, various church figures and other supporters spoke to the assembled crowd at each station before concluding at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church.