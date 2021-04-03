 Skip to main content
Hundreds of followers gathered for the pilgrimage.

Sarasota Ministerial Association takes supporters on Good Friday pilgrimage

Ken Blythe spoke early to the crowd.

Deacon Humberto Alvia spoke at one of the first stations.

Hundreds of followers gathered for the pilgrimage.

Reverend David Shivel lead the followers.

Petra Greenidge sang a movie piece to the audience.

Pastor Peter Greenidge spoke at one of the stations.

Hundreds of followers gathered for the pilgrimage.

Maryann Grgic and Mayor Hagen Brody walked with the crowd.

Yostina and Jacqueline Tadros read along.

Christine and Stephen Hoffman were happy to have attended the event.

Church leaders and followers walked the 14 stations of the cross April 2.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Church leaders and followers practiced their faith and walked down Main Street for the annual Good Friday pilgrimage on April 2.

Hundreds of followers and church figures met on Main Street near the Hollywood 11 theater and walked to 14 stations of the cross, where they reflected on Christ's journey. Mayor Hagen Brody, various church figures and other supporters spoke to the assembled crowd at each station before concluding at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

