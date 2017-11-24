 Skip to main content
Superintendent Todd Bowden speaks at the 17th annual Thanksgiving celebration.

Hundreds gather for Thanksgiving luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017

Sarasota Ministerial Association President Rev. Tom Pfaff smiles as Superintendent Tom Bowden speaks at the 17th annual Thanksgiving celebration.

Jake Jackson and Adam Rentz portion plates for Sarasota Ministerial Association's 17th annual Thanksgiving celebration.

Bianca Smith, Rebekah Bourque, Danielle Bourque and Gavvin Schrantz

Volunteers Wagner and Josiah Padylla

CecePierre, Cassie Lloyd, Emily Beck and Molly Donaghy

Hundreds gathered at St. Martha Catholic Church for the 17th annual Sarasota Ministerial Association's 17th annual Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 22.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Before giving thanks, community officials and volunteers gave back on Nov. 22 at St. Martha Catholic Church. 

The Sarasota Ministerial Association hosted its 17th annual Thanksgiving celebration. Officials including school board members Caroline Zucker and Jane Goodwin as well as County Commissioner Nancy Detert joined those experiencing homelessness for a sit-down meal. 

"Many desire to recognize Thanksgiving by giving back to those less fortunate," Sarasota Ministerial Association President Rev. Tom Pfaff said in a release. "This luncheon is an opportunity to care for others by having a meal with them, and giving to the local organizations who serve our homeless daily."

