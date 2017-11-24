Before giving thanks, community officials and volunteers gave back on Nov. 22 at St. Martha Catholic Church.

The Sarasota Ministerial Association hosted its 17th annual Thanksgiving celebration. Officials including school board members Caroline Zucker and Jane Goodwin as well as County Commissioner Nancy Detert joined those experiencing homelessness for a sit-down meal.

"Many desire to recognize Thanksgiving by giving back to those less fortunate," Sarasota Ministerial Association President Rev. Tom Pfaff said in a release. "This luncheon is an opportunity to care for others by having a meal with them, and giving to the local organizations who serve our homeless daily."