Sarasota voters head to the polls

Today’s midterm election includes headline-grabbing contests for statewide offices, but Sarasota voters will also have the opportunity to help decide the outcome of several key local races and issues.

The lengthy ballot includes two County Commission races, three Charter Review Board races, two Hospital Board races, five county charter amendments and one bond referendum. In the city of Sarasota, voters will also determine the date of future City Commission elections.

Already, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is reporting significant turnout for a non-presidential election year. As of 3 p.m., turnout countywide was at 59.6% — topping the overall participation in the 2014 and 2010 midterms.

At poll sites in the city of Sarasota and on Siesta Key, voters shared their thoughts on the local issues that mattered most to them.

Polls remain open through 7 p.m. today. Poll locations and more election information is available on the Supervisor of Elections website.