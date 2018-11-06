 Skip to main content
Sarasota voters head to the polls

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018

Casting their ballots at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, Sherry and Vald Svekis both supported moving city elections. “That takes some of the neighborhood control away, which is a good thing,” Vald Svekis said.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Toska and Richard Strong voted in favor of reacquiring and reopening a section of Beach Road on Siesta Key. “That’s a road,” Toska Strong said. “That belongs to all of us, not whoever thinks they can buy it.”

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Leonard Christensen offered a straightforward explanation of his support for changing city election dates: “It was a gut thing, I guess.”

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Colin Reid, 26, supported the proposal to move city election dates. “I think it should be in November, when more people are out to vote — especially young people,” he said.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

At St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key, Mark Simon voted against the proposal to reopen Beach Road to vehicular traffic. “I think there's too many roads along beachfront,” he said.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Darleen Passewitz supported the Beach Road proposal, but in general, she found the county charter items confusing. “I don’t really understand what charter amendments I voted on,” she said.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Tina Johns initially thought she would support the Beach Road amendment, but after researching the proposal, she voted against it.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Joyce Naegele supported the proposal to reacquire and reopen Beach Road to vehicular traffic. “I think they should keep it open for the beachgoers,” she said.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

At Fellowship of Believers Church, Matthew Ayres said the county charter amendment regarding Beach Road was important to him because he previously signed a petition to get the proposal on the ballot.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Alyce Turner, 78, voted in favor of the bond issue that would help extend the Legacy Trail. “I think it's a good thing to get people outdoors,” Turner said.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 |

Charter Review Board candidate Krista Lohr opposed a proposal requiring more signatures to get an amendment on the ballot. “I don't think we need to make an already difficult process exponentially more difficult," she said.

As of 3 p.m. today, voter turnout in Sarasota County was near 60%.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

Today’s midterm election includes headline-grabbing contests for statewide offices, but Sarasota voters will also have the opportunity to help decide the outcome of several key local races and issues.

The lengthy ballot includes two County Commission races, three Charter Review Board races, two Hospital Board races, five county charter amendments and one bond referendum. In the city of Sarasota, voters will also determine the date of future City Commission elections.  

Already, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is reporting significant turnout for a non-presidential election year. As of 3 p.m., turnout countywide was at 59.6% — topping the overall participation in the 2014 and 2010 midterms.

At poll sites in the city of Sarasota and on Siesta Key, voters shared their thoughts on the local issues that mattered most to them. 

Polls remain open through 7 p.m. today. Poll locations and more election information is available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

