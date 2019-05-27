 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sisters Harper, Swayer and Renner Hunter decked out in patriotic outfits.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade takes over Main Street

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Sisters Harper, Swayer and Renner Hunter decked out in patriotic outfits.

Buy this Photo
Two parade watchers hold American flags and dress in red, white and blue.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Two parade watchers hold American flags and dress in red, white and blue.

Buy this Photo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3233 ride down Main Street.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3233 ride down Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Brothers Brayden and Ashton Tillman done American flag shirts at the Memorial Day Parade.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Brothers Brayden and Ashton Tillman done American flag shirts at the Memorial Day Parade.

Buy this Photo
World War II veterans smile and wave to the crowd while riding down Main Street.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

World War II veterans smile and wave to the crowd while riding down Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Members of American Legion Post 30

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Members of American Legion Post 30

Buy this Photo
Fred Engels and Linda Resh

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Fred Engels and Linda Resh

Buy this Photo
Children decked out in red, white and blue watch the parade as it goes by.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Children decked out in red, white and blue watch the parade as it goes by.

Buy this Photo
Chuck Coates

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Chuck Coates

Buy this Photo
Edward Albercht and Leona Dilliplane

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Edward Albercht and Leona Dilliplane

Buy this Photo
One of the Valued Vets cars in the parade drives down Main Street.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

One of the Valued Vets cars in the parade drives down Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Members of the Allapattah Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Members of the Allapattah Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

Buy this Photo
Rep. Margaret Good D- Sarasota (middle) participates in the Memorial Day Parade.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Rep. Margaret Good D- Sarasota (middle) participates in the Memorial Day Parade.

Buy this Photo
Members of Wounded Warrior Project march in the parade.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Members of Wounded Warrior Project march in the parade.

Buy this Photo
Kimberly Radford and Daniel Irizarry

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Kimberly Radford and Daniel Irizarry

Buy this Photo
Members of the Sara De Soto Daughters of the American Revolution

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Members of the Sara De Soto Daughters of the American Revolution

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota Fire Department leads several fire trucks down the parade path.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

The Sarasota Fire Department leads several fire trucks down the parade path.

Buy this Photo
Parade watchers line up on Main Street.

Monday, May 27, 2019 |

Parade watchers line up on Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota residents and visitors lined Main Street for the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 27.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

The annual Memorial Day Parade, which was canceled in 2017 due to Subtropical Storm Alberto, was back and in full swing this year on May 27.

Main Street was packed with residents carrying American flags while decked out in red, white and blue. Each float or organization to travel down the parade path prompted claps and cheers from the crowd, and many parade members stopped to thank the watching veterans for their service.

The parade featured marchers from the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sarasota Fire Department, the Wounded Warriors Project, the National League of Families POW/MIA, the West Coast Florida Chapter of the Air Force Association and many more.

Following the parade, the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony with this year's theme of “In Memory of Many, in Honor of All: Honoring Glenn Miller.”

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement