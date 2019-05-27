Sarasota Memorial Day Parade takes over Main Street

The annual Memorial Day Parade, which was canceled in 2017 due to Subtropical Storm Alberto, was back and in full swing this year on May 27.

Main Street was packed with residents carrying American flags while decked out in red, white and blue. Each float or organization to travel down the parade path prompted claps and cheers from the crowd, and many parade members stopped to thank the watching veterans for their service.

The parade featured marchers from the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sarasota Fire Department, the Wounded Warriors Project, the National League of Families POW/MIA, the West Coast Florida Chapter of the Air Force Association and many more.

Following the parade, the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony with this year's theme of “In Memory of Many, in Honor of All: Honoring Glenn Miller.”