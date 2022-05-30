 Skip to main content
Micah Adams plays the pipes in the march.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade returns to Main Street

Monday, May 30, 2022 |

Police officers help lead the parade.

Victoria Smith and Kailey Poulin

Cody Traska, Arthur Seegerer, Colin Barrett and Nicholas Penrod

Rynland Boggs waves his flag proudly.

Breanna and Ryan Sherman with Caroline, Grace and Elle Tritschler

Beth Kellett, Kim and Elijah Alvarexz, Robert Kellett and Ethan Alvarez

Lila, Willow and Melissa Walsh

Grace and James Braden show their support

Police officers help lead the parade.

Mayor Erik Arroyo walks with other city officials at the front of the parade.

Ethan Hodge shows support for VFW Sunshine Post 3233.

Pete Beisley and Keriana Carll ride along and wave to the crowd.

John Fitzpatrick walks with the Sons of the American Revolution.

Liberty Paige and Emma Robbins lead the Daughters of the American Revolution's Sara De Soto chapter.

Brooks Roy brings his sign to the parade.

Members of the Blair High School marching band from Nebraska play their instruments loud and proud.

Several parade participants ride in classic cars.

Sal Santoro waves from his vehicle.

Crush and Gypsy Webster ride out with other bikers.

Several motorcycle groups took part in the parade.

Sarasota Military Academy Prep students stop to pledge allegiance.

Cody Traska, Arthur Seegerer, Colin Barrett and Nicholas Penrod lead the Sarasota Military Academy Prep segment of the parade.

Sarasota Military Academy's drum line beat loudly for the crowd.

State Rep. Fiona McFarland waves to the crowd.

Cowgirl shows off her listening skills by sitting.

Boys Scouts of America troops enjoy the ride in the back.

Mark Shelby and Mark Shelby Jr. ride along together.

Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida member Penelope Johnson walks along the side of the parade.

Commissioner Hagen Brody cheers on the vehicles.

Parade Marshall Dan Kennedy walks at the end of the parade.

Sonny Bywaters of American Legion Post 30 leads the ceremony.

Reagan Ziegler pledges along.

Fallon Ziegler meets World War II veteran Eugene Lyons.

Guest speaker Cindy West addresses the crowd.

Veterans groups and supporters marched in tribute to fallen soldiers on May 30.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota came together to remember those who gave all during the annual Memorial Day parade on May 30.

The parade — which was technically canceled last year due to the pandemic but had veterans groups marching all the same followed by an informal ceremony — returned in earnest with a morning march put together by the city of Sarasota and the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee.

Main Street was filled with veterans groups, local military academy and school bands and supporting organizations marching towards J.D. Hamel Park to the cheers of locals excited to show their patriotism. 

"Everything you do today, please take a moment to remember the price that was paid," Sonny Bywaters of American Legion Post 30 said to start the ceremony.

The day's events concluded with a reverent — and shaded— ceremony at J.D. Hamel Park. The audience assembled under trees and a tent area to hear from a number of Sarasota city representatives and veteran supporters. Eugene Lyons, a 98-year-old Sarasota resident and World War II Navy veteran, was on hand with the day's speakers and was honored at the ceremony. Many of the children at the event got up to shake Lyons hand early in the ceremony.

Lyon's son Chris came from Fort Lauderdale to join him at the ceremony. The pair were at last year's unofficial event but arrived midway through the event — this year they decided to arrive early. 

"We didn't expect this (ceremony)," Chris Lyons said. "There aren't too many (World War II veterans) left."

Cindy West, a U.S. Army veteran and resource nurse with Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Behavioral Intervention Team, served as this year’s keynote speaker. The ceremony ended with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" by piper Micah Adams and TAPS by Danny Bilyeu.

