Shawn Shelnutt has found his passion as the Sarasota Medieval Fair's Tomato Guy. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Sarasota Medieval Fair creates fantasy fun in Myakka City

Shawn Shelnutt has found his passion as the Sarasota Medieval Fair's Tomato Guy. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Knights keep the crowd entertained with bouts of jousting at the Sarasota Medieval Fair in Myakka City.

Knights keep the crowd entertained with bouts of jousting at the Sarasota Medieval Fair in Myakka City.

Eric Lovato and Abby Betancourt from Sarasota bring a parasol for aesthetics and to keep cool.

Eric Lovato and Abby Betancourt from Sarasota bring a parasol for aesthetics and to keep cool.

Shawn Shelnutt taunts the audience when they attempt to toss tomatoes at him at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Shawn Shelnutt taunts the audience when they attempt to toss tomatoes at him at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Jacob and Michal Hostetler from Sarasota embrace the day and skip to their next destination.

Jacob and Michal Hostetler from Sarasota embrace the day and skip to their next destination.

Sarasota resident Nikki Pointer goes full pirate and pulls from her mead horn.

Sarasota resident Nikki Pointer goes full pirate and pulls from her mead horn.

Myakka resident Elijah "Mudd" Allen sits and asks for coins after a long, hard day. He earned $1.05.

Myakka resident Elijah "Mudd" Allen sits and asks for coins after a long, hard day. He earned $1.05.

New Florida resident Tim Gee demonstrates the efficacy of the bird whistles on sale.

New Florida resident Tim Gee demonstrates the efficacy of the bird whistles on sale.

Parades march through the festival grounds before jousting begins.

Parades march through the festival grounds before jousting begins.

Kyle Larsen from Sarasota dresses as "Encanto's" Bruno, complete with a rat.

Kyle Larsen from Sarasota dresses as "Encanto's" Bruno, complete with a rat.

Savannah and Abagail Ford-Myers from St. Petersburg help sell gifts with their dad.

Savannah and Abagail Ford-Myers from St. Petersburg help sell gifts with their dad.

Nokomis resident Chris Patek introduces Kinsleigh and Brynleigh Patek to some piglets at the petting zoo.

Nokomis resident Chris Patek introduces Kinsleigh and Brynleigh Patek to some piglets at the petting zoo.

Alexandra and Brian Wright from Tampa bring an umbrella to keep them safe from the sun.

Alexandra and Brian Wright from Tampa bring an umbrella to keep them safe from the sun.

Knights keep the crowd entertained with bouts of jousting.

Knights keep the crowd entertained with bouts of jousting.

Some of the jousting at the Sarasota Medieval Fair was up close and personal.

Some of the jousting at the Sarasota Medieval Fair was up close and personal.

Florida residents Randi Marr, Nikki Smith, Sonja Smith, her daughter River Rainbolt and Hunter Craig meet up for festivals a few times a year.

Florida residents Randi Marr, Nikki Smith, Sonja Smith, her daughter River Rainbolt and Hunter Craig meet up for festivals a few times a year.

St. Petersburg's Katie Swango and Carlos Granados donned royal crowns.

St. Petersburg's Katie Swango and Carlos Granados donned royal crowns.

Vendors sell a variety of medieval wares.

Vendors sell a variety of medieval wares.

Samantha Wendling, Skyler Hardy and Shelby Deline from Tampa arrived as devils and maidens.

Samantha Wendling, Skyler Hardy and Shelby Deline from Tampa arrived as devils and maidens.

New armory salesman Mark Hawkins helps sell hand-crafted arms and weapons with Legacy Forge.

New armory salesman Mark Hawkins helps sell hand-crafted arms and weapons with Legacy Forge.

Julius and Stephen Daukas from St. Petersburg try out some of the swords from Legacy Forge.

Julius and Stephen Daukas from St. Petersburg try out some of the swords from Legacy Forge.

Families went on a massive horse at the fair.

Families went on a massive horse at the fair.

Shania Sheridan and Alex Wood from Venice pick up containers of mead.

Shania Sheridan and Alex Wood from Venice pick up containers of mead.

Dane Olsen, John Gale and Matt Cacciotti arrive from Port Charlotte, Venice and Naples , respectively, for the weekend fun.

Dane Olsen, John Gale and Matt Cacciotti arrive from Port Charlotte, Venice and Naples , respectively, for the weekend fun.

Deb Gifford from Sarasota and Sylvia Clay from Arcadia welcome guests into the festival.

Deb Gifford from Sarasota and Sylvia Clay from Arcadia welcome guests into the festival.

Polly Blazakis sells hand crafted wares out of her wagon.

Polly Blazakis sells hand crafted wares out of her wagon.

Mairin Kealey from Bradenton and Gabrielle Lansing from Sarasota wear fantasy costumes.

Mairin Kealey from Bradenton and Gabrielle Lansing from Sarasota wear fantasy costumes.

Christy and Morgan Prather and Mary Amundsen of Sarasota don matching flower crowns.

Christy and Morgan Prather and Mary Amundsen of Sarasota don matching flower crowns.

A tomato toss was just one of the fun events at the annual festival at the Woods of Mallaranny.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Shawn Shelnutt has the best job, if you hear him tell it, at the Sarasota Medieval Fair in Myakka City.

At every festival, Shelnutt walks up to his spot, pokes his head through a hole in a fence, and heckles the crowd while they bombard him with tomatoes.

“If we’re talking about glancing blows, I probably get hit 50 times a day,” Shelnutt said. “If we’re talking (direct hits), that’s usually five to 10 times a day that I wish I wouldn’t have taken those hits.”

Shelnutt performs in the traveling Renaissance festival industry, moving from city to city and helping to bring medieval landscapes to life with a team of fellow performers. The Sarasota Medieval Fair runs every Saturday and Sunday in November.

It’s common for festival employees to cycle through jobs over the years — some have run the gamut from jesters to jousters — but Shelnutt has kept with his very specific role for nearly a decade. 

He’s had other fields of interest that include a background in psychology and some experience in stand up comedy, but the Wisconsin native has decided that festival life is right for him.

It’s a fine line to walk, playfully heckling the crowd while being pelted by tomatoes, but Shelnutt said he does it well. Even in the aggressive (and sometimes messy) environment, Shelnutt cherishes the chance to connect with people.

“I know I’m going to have a good conversation (every festival) and I know I’m going to make people laugh,” Shelnutt said. “I think my purpose is to bring cheer and happiness to people and if that happens while tomatoes are being thrown at me, I love that.”

Shelnutt is far from alone in his passion. Thousands of visitors attend the Sarasota Medieval Fair. 

Many of the patrons dress in fantasy and medieval costumes just for the occasion. Vendors sold a number of types of mead, food, period-appropriate weaponry, crafts and much more. 

“It’s a fantasy world,” vendor Mark Hawkins said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a cool kid or not.”

Those in attendance sit in shaded bleachers to watch knights from days of yore charge one another in bouts of jousting.

Sarasota resident Kyle Larsen said he was impressed by the day’s jousting. He was dressed as “Encanto’s” Bruno complete with a poncho from South America, accessories from Goodwill and a mouse plushie that rested on his shoulder.

“I had family invite me and I had this costume on me so I thought, ‘Let’s go have some fun,’” Larsen said. “The jousting is good here, and I got a mug that matches my outfit.”

Mark Hawkins is a festival worker who’s been traveling in the Renaissance circuit for years.

He said he’s played peasants and kings, but these days Hawkins has a more narrow task as he helps sell swords, maces, katanas and other weaponry with the Legacy Forge company based out of Texas. 

“I was working as a mechanic,” Hawkins said. “I decided to quit my job and join the circus. I needed a change.”

St. Petersburg resident Hunter Craig donned an impressive suit of armor and met up with a band of friends he attends conventions with a few times a year. 

“There’s such a sense of community," Craig said. "Everyone comes here and is a little off kilter and having fun. There’s no judgment.”

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked Black Tie for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. Contact him at 

