Sarasota learns how to be better together

Sarasota learned how to get along a little bit better together on March 8.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation hosted its Better Together luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton. Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski gave the keynote speech as part of the foundation's speaker series, which has seen the likes of Noah Feldman and David McCullough in the past.

Hrabowski, who has written books like "Holding Fast to Dreams: Empowering Youth from the Civil Rights Crusade to STEM Achievement," which was given out at the luncheon, is one of the 100 most influential people in the world, as named by Time Magazine.

Hrabowski spoke in Sarasota about his view on inclusivity in education, from his own experience.