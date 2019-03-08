 Skip to main content
Malouf Abraham, Therese Abraham and Harriet Thompson

Sarasota learns how to be better together

Malouf Abraham, Therese Abraham and Harriet Thompson

Jocelyn Udell, David Bavar and BJ Bavar

Jocelyn Udell, David Bavar and BJ Bavar

Girls Inc.'s Amanda Poynter and Jennifer Arreaga

Girls Inc.'s Amanda Poynter and Jennifer Arreaga

Ashley Salmons, Juliette Chero and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Ashley Salmons, Juliette Chero and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski's book was given out to attendees of the luncheon.

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski's book was given out to attendees of the luncheon.

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation's logo was emblazoned onto cookies given out for dessert.

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation's logo was emblazoned onto cookies given out for dessert.

Assistant Superintendent Laura Kingsley, Jakobie Green and Superintendent Todd Bowden

Assistant Superintendent Laura Kingsley, Jakobie Green and Superintendent Todd Bowden

Douglas Staley, Steven High, Harold Mitchell and Sheila Miller

Douglas Staley, Steven High, Harold Mitchell and Sheila Miller

George Miles and Dr. Rachel Shelley

George Miles and Dr. Rachel Shelley

Vinay Konuru, Christiana Guan, Kaila Stafford, Hannah Varghese, Tara Spielman and Veronica Thomas

Vinay Konuru, Christiana Guan, Kaila Stafford, Hannah Varghese, Tara Spielman and Veronica Thomas

Karen Misantone, Peggy Abt and Zoltan Karpath

Karen Misantone, Peggy Abt and Zoltan Karpath

Joan Lowery, Christine Lange and Cynthia Gravino

Joan Lowery, Christine Lange and Cynthia Gravino

Dawnyelle Singleton and Lee Ann Rodriguez

Dawnyelle Singleton and Lee Ann Rodriguez

Joanne Powers, Peter Powers and Sandra Frank

Joanne Powers, Peter Powers and Sandra Frank

Keynote speaker Freeman A. Hrabowski, Gary Rodkin, Keith Monda

Keynote speaker Freeman A. Hrabowski, Gary Rodkin, Keith Monda

Gulf Coast Community Foundation's Better Together luncheon took place on March 8.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Sarasota learned how to get along a little bit better together on March 8. 

Gulf Coast Community Foundation hosted its Better Together luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton. Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski gave the keynote speech as part of the foundation's speaker series, which has seen the likes of Noah Feldman and David McCullough in the past.

Hrabowski, who has written books like "Holding Fast to Dreams: Empowering Youth from the Civil Rights Crusade to STEM Achievement," which was given out at the luncheon, is one of the 100 most influential people in the world, as named by Time Magazine. 

Hrabowski spoke in Sarasota about his view on inclusivity in education, from his own experience.

