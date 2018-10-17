Sarasota Jungle Gardens' oldest performer, Frosty Sr., retires

IF YOU GO Sarasota Jungle Gardens is celebrating Frosty Sr.'s retirement Oct. 20-21 with half off of children's admission prices. Visitors will get the chance to take their photo with Frosty for free.

Frosty’s veterinarians recently found that his eyesight is deteriorating. For his safety, he will no longer be performing during the bird show but will remain at his home in Jungle Gardens.

The 82-year-old exotic bird still has a lot of energy in him, however. He enjoys dancing and working with his trainers to do his aerobic exercises which keeps him active and engaged.

Born June 3, 1936, Frosty was originally trained in Folsom State Prison by inmates who were a part of a rehabilitation program. When the program ended, Jungle Gardens' owner Arthur Allyn purchased Frosty along with his other feathered friends. He is the last of the original birds that began performing at Jungle Gardens.

Frosty was already a celebrity when he arrived in Sarasota in 1972.

In the 1960s, he made frequent appearances on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, sharing the stage alongside guests like Sammy Davis Jr., David Seville and the Chipmunks and Charlton Heston.

Frosty’s biggest stunt is hopping aboard a tiny unicycle that he pedals along a wire tightrope while carrying a fellow exotic bird suspended on a trapeze below. He is also adept at navigating around in his tiny scooter.

“It's heartwarming to know that generations of families have been able to share their experiences with Frosty,” said Jungle Gardens Marketing Coordinator Krista Foster. “Several times we’ve had visitors let us know they got to see Frosty when they were six years old and now they are bringing their six-year-olds to see him.”

Now that Frosty is stepping down, Jungle Gardens is training other birds to learn new behaviors that will help them become the show’s rising stars.