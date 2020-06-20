 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Malcolm Gaudin, Mac Gaudin, event co-organizer Mac Gaudin, Travis Mompremier and Malik Gaudin hold up a sign celebrating the holiday at Sarasota’s Juneteenth Festival.

Juneteenth Festival offers message of joy, unity

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Malcolm Gaudin, Mac Gaudin, event co-organizer Mac Gaudin, Travis Mompremier and Malik Gaudin hold up a sign celebrating the holiday at Sarasota’s Juneteenth Festival.

Buy this Photo
Serenity Johnson, 7, is the owner of Reni’s Lemonade, which she opened when she was 4 years old.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Serenity Johnson, 7, is the owner of Reni’s Lemonade, which she opened when she was 4 years old.

Buy this Photo
Chip Nelson shows off his hand-crafted canes and jewelry.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Chip Nelson shows off his hand-crafted canes and jewelry.

Buy this Photo
Rilynn, Laylin and Whitney Hubbard of Hubbard Tees worked a tent offering T-shirts.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Rilynn, Laylin and Whitney Hubbard of Hubbard Tees worked a tent offering T-shirts.

Buy this Photo
Andrew Maguire, Audrey Luck and William Maguire visited several of the food and merchandise vendors at Saturday’s festival.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Andrew Maguire, Audrey Luck and William Maguire visited several of the food and merchandise vendors at Saturday’s festival.

Buy this Photo
Mafalda Henry poses for Katina Henry to snap some photos.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Mafalda Henry poses for Katina Henry to snap some photos.

Buy this Photo
Jackie Eubanks, Meri Thomas and Lamayae Thomas pose at a tent with Father’s Day baskets for sale.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Jackie Eubanks, Meri Thomas and Lamayae Thomas pose at a tent with Father’s Day baskets for sale.

Buy this Photo
Clearance Robinson tends to meat on a grill along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Clearance Robinson tends to meat on a grill along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Buy this Photo
Briauna Jones and Jaberia Calahan had T-shirts and other products on display at the Self Love stand.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Briauna Jones and Jaberia Calahan had T-shirts and other products on display at the Self Love stand.

Buy this Photo
Horace and Momme Ewer of Tuby's Cafe serve up food.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Horace and Momme Ewer of Tuby's Cafe serve up food.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota City Commissioner Willie Shaw said a prayer and offered remarks at Saturday's festival.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Sarasota City Commissioner Willie Shaw said a prayer and offered remarks at Saturday's festival.

Buy this Photo
Zaiauna Middleton shows off a sign she made, posted outside of a stand where she sold candy.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Zaiauna Middleton shows off a sign she made, posted outside of a stand where she sold candy.

Buy this Photo
Chaniqueva Collins grabs a cup of Italian ice she purchased.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Chaniqueva Collins grabs a cup of Italian ice she purchased.

Buy this Photo
Workers at Chucky D's Bar-B-Que prepare food.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Workers at Chucky D's Bar-B-Que prepare food.

Buy this Photo
Flags, balloons and other decorations lined the street.

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020 |

Flags, balloons and other decorations lined the street.

Buy this Photo
Share
A celebration in Newtown was envisioned as an opportunity to bring Sarasota’s Black community together.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

Community members and local vendors congregated on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Mac Gaudin, one of the event organizers, said the Juneteenth Festival came together quickly, with the concept being floated just about a month ago. The organizers got buy-in from businesses and Newtown property owners who were enthusiastic about the concept.

Gaudin said event organizers let the official holiday, June 19, stand as a day for more solemn reflection on the significance of Juneteenth. The holiday marks the date in 1865 a union general issued an order in Texas proclaiming the freedom of enslaved people following the conclusion of the Civil War.

Gaudin saw the festival, held June 20, as an opportunity to bring Sarasota’s Black community together in the name of joy and love.

“Juneteenth is about unity,” Gaudin said.

He said celebrating as a community was particularly important in the wake of a period of national unrest and local protests fighting racial injustice. During a speech at Saturday’s festival, Sarasota City Commissioner Willie Shaw spoke to the continued effects of systemic racism in America, expressing hope this generation would succeed in achieving meaningful progress on that front.

“I’m sick and tired of conversations,” Shaw said. “I want to see action.”

Related Stories

Advertisement