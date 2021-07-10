Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival a hit at Benderson Park

Nathan Benderson Park hosted the 2021 Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.

The event was filled with 500-, 200- and 2,000-meter races and featured a ceremony dedicated to paddlers diagnosed with breast cancer. Participants took a flower and held it above their heads before tossing it in the water. Dragon boat is a popular sport and support system for people fighting breast cancer; Sarasota's Survivors in Sync team is filled with breast cancer survivors.

Survivors in Sync raced at the festival, as did the Nathan Benderson Park Dragons, in both the Sport and Community divisions.