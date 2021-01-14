 Skip to main content
Lofts on Lemon developers and funding partners broke ground together.

Sarasota Housing Authority hosts Lofts on Lemon groundbreaking

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Lofts on Lemon developers and funding partners broke ground together.

Sarasota Housing Authority board chair John Colón led off the ceremony.

Sarasota Housing Authority board chair John Colón led off the ceremony.

The Lofts on Lemon community development is meant to provide affordable housing in downtown Sarasota.

The Lofts on Lemon community development is meant to provide affordable housing in downtown Sarasota.

Sarasota Housing Authority board member Valerie Buchand delivered the invocation.

Sarasota Housing Authority board member Valerie Buchand delivered the invocation.

Sarasota Housing Authority president and CEO William Russell thanked the crowd for their support with the project.

Sarasota Housing Authority president and CEO William Russell thanked the crowd for their support with the project.

Community Foundation CEO Roxie Jerde spoke to the crowd.

Community Foundation CEO Roxie Jerde spoke to the crowd.

Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation CEO Teri Hansen prepared for the weather.

Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation CEO Teri Hansen prepared for the weather.

Mayor Hagen Brody finished out the ceremony.

Mayor Hagen Brody finished out the ceremony.

Lofts on Lemon developers and funding partners broke ground together.

Lofts on Lemon developers and funding partners broke ground together.

The community development's supporters and funding partners held a ceremony Jan. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Housing Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lofts on Lemon community development on Jan. 13. 

The new development in the Rosemary District is meant to provide affordable housing in the north-of-downtown neighborhood and received funding from a number of business, private and government groups. 

The audience heard from Sarasota Housing Authority president William Russell, Community Foundation CEO Roxie Jerde, Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation president and CEO Teri Hansen and Mayor Hagen Brody.

