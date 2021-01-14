The Sarasota Housing Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lofts on Lemon community development on Jan. 13.

The new development in the Rosemary District is meant to provide affordable housing in the north-of-downtown neighborhood and received funding from a number of business, private and government groups.

The audience heard from Sarasota Housing Authority president William Russell, Community Foundation CEO Roxie Jerde, Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation president and CEO Teri Hansen and Mayor Hagen Brody.