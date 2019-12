The downtown Sarasota holiday parade may of had the theme "Holiday by the Sea," but the annual Sarasota boat parade took to the sea on Dec. 14. (OK, maybe it was the bay and not the ocean.)

People watched from Bayfront Park as the brightly colored dinner cruise boats, yachts and deck boats took to Sarasota Bay to spread holiday cheer through inflatable dinosaurs, minions and a fluffy pink bunny (a la "The Christmas Story").