Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade returns to the bay

Bayfront Park was home to a special sight on Saturday night — a parade of brightly colored boats cruising through the area celebrating the holiday spirit.

The annual Sarasota Boat Parade returned Dec. 11 where hundreds of families eagerly waited along the bayfront for the sight of the vibrant boats to go past. Some families sat out in lawn chairs and blankets while others sat on the rocks near the water. A select few even brought their own drones to get a bird's eye view of the event from above.

After nearly an hour of waiting, it was finally time for the show to start. Children cheered on the many boats who moved through the Bayfront area while blasting Christmas music. Many of the vessels had inflatable Santas, reindeer and other festive decorations to mark the occasion.