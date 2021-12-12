 Skip to main content
Boats cruise through the Bayfront Park area.

Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade returns to the bay

James, Noah and Katie Schwabach

Valerie and Arthur Bernhard

Tara Eckhart, Trevor Schroedl and Queenie Eckhart

Jackie, Stephen, Erica, Tyler and Caden Kurtz

Boats cruise through the Bayfront Park area.

Ben and Stephanie Willot

Chloe, Dawn and Paul Bradford

Arianna Borges and Luke Lannon

Carrie Poindexter and Sally Bustillos

Sophie Curtis and Nick Barnes

Solomon, Philio and Zelda Antanmo

Brad and Susan Binks with Marilyn and Don Skogsberg

Domonique and Owen Smith

Jonathan and Jordyn Hanright

Tasha, PJ and Ian Turner with Kaitlyn, Steven and Isla Burrows

Noah De Silva, Annabelle Chambers and Peyton Salazar

Michael and Tunisia Penta with Ziggy

Greg and Linda Bocchi with Chanel

Sid and Aria Pocius play with Chanel the dog.

Steve, Levi and Anni Szantosi

Jason Cunningham, Kelli Warren and Aven Cunningham

Boats cruise through the Bayfront Park area.

Boats cruise through the Bayfront Park area.

Serena, Mark and Agata Wojcikirwicz

Tucker, Sterling and Erin Norton

Eddie, Faith and Michelle Holley

Randi, Josh, Tinley, Emory and Lucy Powell with Melissa, Zabian and Andrea Santamaria

Suyin, Claudia and Elizabeth Balbuena watch the boats go by.

The boat parade made its way through the Bayfront Park area on Dec. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Bayfront Park was home to a special sight on Saturday night — a parade of brightly colored boats cruising through the area celebrating the holiday spirit.

The annual Sarasota Boat Parade returned Dec. 11 where hundreds of families eagerly waited along the bayfront for the sight of the vibrant boats to go past. Some families sat out in lawn chairs and blankets while others sat on the rocks near the water. A select few even brought their own drones to get a bird's eye view of the event from above. 

After nearly an hour of waiting, it was finally time for the show to start. Children cheered on the many boats who moved through the Bayfront area while blasting Christmas music. Many of the vessels had inflatable Santas, reindeer and other festive decorations to mark the occasion.

