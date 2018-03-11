 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tebow waits to greet bikers coming to register for the event at the Sarasota Humane Society.

Sarasota HOG rides for the pups

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Tebow waits to greet bikers coming to register for the event at the Sarasota Humane Society.

Buy this Photo
Lovey greets Sarasota HOG volunteer Pete DeFant.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Lovey greets Sarasota HOG volunteer Pete DeFant.

Buy this Photo
Volunteers Heather Baylor and Matt Yore

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Volunteers Heather Baylor and Matt Yore

Buy this Photo
Huskie mix Rickie waits excitedly to greet bikers.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Huskie mix Rickie waits excitedly to greet bikers.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota HOG volunteers Dave Butler and Allen Sachs with Maggie and Bill Pryor

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Sarasota HOG volunteers Dave Butler and Allen Sachs with Maggie and Bill Pryor

Buy this Photo
Lloyd and Heidi Karg with Rich Butler

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Lloyd and Heidi Karg with Rich Butler

Buy this Photo
Deedee and Blair Sullivan with Kim McFarlane

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Deedee and Blair Sullivan with Kim McFarlane

Buy this Photo
Dawn Ryan greets Red, one of the dogs up for adoption at the Sarasota Humane Society.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Dawn Ryan greets Red, one of the dogs up for adoption at the Sarasota Humane Society.

Buy this Photo
Petra Marquardt says hello to Lovey.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Petra Marquardt says hello to Lovey.

Buy this Photo
Doe, one of the many dogs at the Sarasota Humane Society that greeted the bikers.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Doe, one of the many dogs at the Sarasota Humane Society that greeted the bikers.

Buy this Photo
Bikers begin to head out for the poker run.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Bikers begin to head out for the poker run.

Buy this Photo
Event founder Donna DeFant meets Lovey.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Event founder Donna DeFant meets Lovey.

Buy this Photo
Share
Biker groups raise money for Sarasota Humane Society during annual St. Patty's Day Poker Run.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Sarasota Harley Owner's Group held their annual St. Patty's Day Poker Run March 11 to benefit the Sarasota Humane Society. Held on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, the event was started by Donna DeFant and is now in its 19th year.

“Even though this event started with Sarasota Harley Owners Group, we opened it up to all the bike clubs,” DeFant said. “You can have a Honda, Yamaha or even a scooter.”

A few of the biker groups that participated this year were the Blue Knights, Women in the Wind and She Shore Rides.

Bikers registered at the Sarasota Humane Society and visited with the dogs and cats up for adoption before grabbing a poker hand and riding out to three of the area's Irish pubs: O'Leary's Tiki Bar and Grill in Sarasota, Duffy’s Tavern in Holmes Beach and Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub and Tiki Hut in Bradenton.

“Bikers just like to go out and have fun and do good at the same time,” DeFant said.

Related Stories

Advertisement