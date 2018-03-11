Sarasota HOG rides for the pups

The Sarasota Harley Owner's Group held their annual St. Patty's Day Poker Run March 11 to benefit the Sarasota Humane Society. Held on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, the event was started by Donna DeFant and is now in its 19th year.

“Even though this event started with Sarasota Harley Owners Group, we opened it up to all the bike clubs,” DeFant said. “You can have a Honda, Yamaha or even a scooter.”

A few of the biker groups that participated this year were the Blue Knights, Women in the Wind and She Shore Rides.

Bikers registered at the Sarasota Humane Society and visited with the dogs and cats up for adoption before grabbing a poker hand and riding out to three of the area's Irish pubs: O'Leary's Tiki Bar and Grill in Sarasota, Duffy’s Tavern in Holmes Beach and Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub and Tiki Hut in Bradenton.

“Bikers just like to go out and have fun and do good at the same time,” DeFant said.