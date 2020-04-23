 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Debbie Kaplan waves a feather boa as students drive by.

Sarasota High teachers cheer on seniors as they pick up graduation garb

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Debbie Kaplan waves a feather boa as students drive by.

Buy this Photo
Sue Graham and Alana Hodge greet students as they pull into the parking lot.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Sue Graham and Alana Hodge greet students as they pull into the parking lot.

Buy this Photo
Sarah Sturzu wears graduation garb of her own.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Sarah Sturzu wears graduation garb of her own.

Buy this Photo
Principal David Jones talks to each student as they wait to pick up their graduation caps and gowns.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Principal David Jones talks to each student as they wait to pick up their graduation caps and gowns.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota High's mascots Sam and Sally made an appearance.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Sarasota High's mascots Sam and Sally made an appearance.

Buy this Photo
Wendy Kuhns waves her sign for students.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Wendy Kuhns waves her sign for students.

Buy this Photo
Kimberly Cullen stands by her tropical-themed car.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Kimberly Cullen stands by her tropical-themed car.

Buy this Photo
Kris Dugan talks to each of her students as they pass.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Kris Dugan talks to each of her students as they pass.

Buy this Photo
A banner hung on the school congratulates students for their work.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

A banner hung on the school congratulates students for their work.

Buy this Photo
Valerie Moffitt waves balloons in front of her car made to look like a graduation cap.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Valerie Moffitt waves balloons in front of her car made to look like a graduation cap.

Buy this Photo
Hope Collingwood and Taylore Harris jump up and down as their students pass.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Hope Collingwood and Taylore Harris jump up and down as their students pass.

Buy this Photo
Sarah Sturzu tries to make students laugh as they drive by.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Sarah Sturzu tries to make students laugh as they drive by.

Buy this Photo
Many teachers decorated their cars with inspirational signs.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Many teachers decorated their cars with inspirational signs.

Buy this Photo
Assistant principals Michelle Anderson and Keatrun Stroughter cheer students on.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Assistant principals Michelle Anderson and Keatrun Stroughter cheer students on.

Buy this Photo
Teachers hand students their caps and gowns through their car windows.

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 |

Teachers hand students their caps and gowns through their car windows.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota High School teachers lined the parking lot with signs to celebrate seniors.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Teachers decked out in black and orange danced and waved signs to encourage the 2020 class as they picked up their caps and gowns Thursday in a drive-through arrangement. 

The senior class has already missed out on such as activities like Grad Bash and the prom, so senior class adviser Amanda Mavrikas wanted to do something special for the students.

Students were scheduled to pick up their caps and gowns on April 23 if school were still in session as usual, so Mavrikas wanted to use the day to create something special. 

"I just feel like the seniors have already had so much change and I just felt like it was really important to keep as much the same as possible," Mavirkas said. "If there's anything we can do to make these last few weeks special for them I'm all in." 

Students knew they were going to pick up their graduation garb, but they didn't know the teachers would be there to great them. 

Teachers wore costumes, decorated their cars and yelled words of encouragement to students through their car windows. Many students took photos and videos as they drove through the lines of teachers. 

"It just brings tears to my eyes," Mavrikas said. "The kids are crying getting to see their teachers and this kind of gives us a little closure, which has just been very special to them and to us. "

This story will be updated for the May 1 edition of The Sarasota Observer. 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement