Junior running back Joe Ziegler leads the team onto the Manatee High field through a cloud of orange smoke.

Sarasota High football wins first playoff game in 18 years

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Matt Heisler, Caleb Bradley, Joshua DeCrapio and Joey Collica head to midfield for the coin toss.

Freshman linebacker Jamaun Thompson brings down a Manatee High running back.

Junior quarterback Michael Bendever hands off to junior running back Jaden Judge.

Michael Bendever made his first start of the season at quarterback.

Jaden Judge jukes through the Manatee defense.

Joe Ziegler and Takurian Smith celebrate Smith's goal line touchdown run in the first quarter.

Jaden Judge returns a kick while Caleb Bradley throws a block on a Manatee defender.

Joe Ziegler struts to the sideline after a third quarter touchdown.

Senior defensive back Reese Cogswell tackles a Manatee receiver.

Caleb Bradley celebrates with Jackson Mullett after a Mullett touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Joe Zielger poses with the Sarasota flag.

Sailors Head Coach Brody Wiseman talks to his team after its 30-20 win over Manatee.

The Sailors defeated Manatee High 30-20 on the road Friday night.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

With a quarterback making his first start of the season, the Sarasota High football team traveled to Manatee High on Friday night and came home with its first playoff victory in 18 seasons. 

The Sailors beat the Hurricanes 30-20 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional quarterfinals. The team was steadied by its running game — junior Joe Ziegler and sophomore Takurian Smith each ran for a score — but was given a boost by junior quarterback Michael Bendever, who made his first start of the season. Head Coach Brody Wiseman said he turned to Bendever, who had been getting a share of first-team reps all season alongside sophomore Alexander Diaz, because he added a new dimension to the offense that had been missing: the deep ball. 

Bendever threw touchdowns to senior Tyler Pack and junior Jackson Mullett, the latter a 27-yard strike, and did not throw an interception. Wiseman said Bendever is in the mold of former Sailors starting quarterback Lance Trippel in that he comes from a baseball background. He's still learning football nuances, Wiseman said, but has a strong arm and good potential. Wiseman was pleased with the way he protected the ball and made plays down the stretch. 

"If we don't get that performance from him tonight, we probably don't win this game," Wiseman said. 

Sarasota was helped early by a Manatee mistake. The Hurricanes attempted a punt on their first possession, but the snap sailed over the head of the Hurricanes punter, who instinctively kicked the ball out of the end zone for a safety. The Sailors went up 2-0 and would never trail. 

The Sailors will get a rematch with local rival Riverview High at home in the regional semifinals. The Rams defeated Gulf Coast High 29-15 on the road Friday.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

