Karen Pariser, garden selection chair, and Randi Broida, event chair

Sarasota gardeners open yards to community

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020

Karen Pariser, garden selection chair, and Randi Broida, event chair

Bromeliads and yellow hibiscus flowers are in the backyard of one of the homes.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Bromeliads and yellow hibiscus flowers are in the backyard of one of the homes.

Joel and Margo Marver

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Joel and Margo Marver

The Spanish Mediterranean Revival was the fourth house on the docket.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

The Spanish Mediterranean Revival was the fourth house on the docket.

A banyan tree sat in the front yard of 3725 Indian Beach Place.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

A banyan tree sat in the front yard of 3725 Indian Beach Place.

UF/IFAS Master Gardeners Patty Rohrer and Molly Bartlett

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

UF/IFAS Master Gardeners Patty Rohrer and Molly Bartlett

King Alexander Palms frame the infinity pool at 3725 Indian Beach Place.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

King Alexander Palms frame the infinity pool at 3725 Indian Beach Place.

Therese and Malouf Abraham, owners of 2704 Bayshore Road.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Therese and Malouf Abraham, owners of 2704 Bayshore Road.

A Model A station wagon sits in the driveway of 2704 Bayshore Road.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

A Model A station wagon sits in the driveway of 2704 Bayshore Road.

Debra Hirsh points out a plant she likes to Sharon Schiff.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Debra Hirsh points out a plant she likes to Sharon Schiff.

A succulent table sat in the middle of the backyard at 3731 Indian Beach Place.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

A succulent table sat in the middle of the backyard at 3731 Indian Beach Place.

Ruth Ahearn, Clare Youngs and Maggie Lessard

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Ruth Ahearn, Clare Youngs and Maggie Lessard

Art from Jamie Kirkell was for sale at one of the homes.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Art from Jamie Kirkell was for sale at one of the homes.

Bamboo lines the fence at 3731 Indian Beach Place.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Bamboo lines the fence at 3731 Indian Beach Place.

Hibiscus flowers line the walkway to the Florida-friendly landscape home.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Hibiscus flowers line the walkway to the Florida-friendly landscape home.

Karen Nicholson poses with a tiki sculpture.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Karen Nicholson poses with a tiki sculpture.

The landscaping at 3731 Indian Beach Place was declared Florida-friendly.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

The landscaping at 3731 Indian Beach Place was declared Florida-friendly.

A 175-year-old oak tree is in the front yard of 2704 Bayshore Road.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

A 175-year-old oak tree is in the front yard of 2704 Bayshore Road.

A strangler fig sits on the fence at 2704 Bayshore Road.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

A strangler fig sits on the fence at 2704 Bayshore Road.

UF/IFAS Master Gardeners passed out literature on Florida-friendly landscaping.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

UF/IFAS Master Gardeners passed out literature on Florida-friendly landscaping.

Malouf Abraham said he planted bougainvillea in pots on the side of his home.

Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 |

Malouf Abraham said he planted bougainvillea in pots on the side of his home.

The Sarasota Garden Club hosted the seventh annual Gardens in Paradise tour on March 14.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Sarasotans shared their green thumbs with the community during the Gardens in Paradise tour on March 14. 

Hosted by the Sarasota Garden Club, the seventh annual self-guided tour featured eight gardens throughout Indian Beach, St. Armands Key and the Sarasota Garden Club. 

The homes ranged from a modern contemporary home with minimalist landscaping to a Spanish-style mansion with Florida-friendly landscaping. Master Gardeners from the UF/IFAS program served as docents at each home. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

