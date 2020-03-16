Sarasota gardeners open yards to community

The Sarasota Garden Club hosted the seventh annual Gardens in Paradise tour on March 14.
Hosted by the Sarasota Garden Club, the seventh annual self-guided tour featured eight gardens throughout Indian Beach, St. Armands Key and the Sarasota Garden Club.
The homes ranged from a modern contemporary home with minimalist landscaping to a Spanish-style mansion with Florida-friendly landscaping. Master Gardeners from the UF/IFAS program served as docents at each home.