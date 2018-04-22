 Skip to main content
Aerialists from Nock Productions performed throughout the night.

Sarasota Film Festival wraps with outdoor lounge party

Aerialist Nicolette Fornasari performs.

Don Cope, Wendy Wood and Kami Hughes

Five-O Donut Co. provided several flavors of doughnuts for guests.

Barbara Epstein and Debbie Cieslik

Brothers Benni and Doady Fornasari

Rae Ann Berry and Chris Sharek

Ben and Cynthia Pinto

Brazilian Samba Parade dancers Daniela Farieas, Mariana Santos, Maria Rosalia and Phoebe Vecchioni

Albert Betit, Justin Hagerty and Tyler Jones

Matthew and Brian Craft

John, Alex Andrea, Jenny and Bello Nock with aerialist Nicolette Fornasari

Alexis and Peter Paquette

John Langwig and Dominique Shephard

Guests had a variety of chic outdoor seating options.

Shara and Howard Cohan

Peggy Glenn, Carol Tracy and Leann Kenney

Rita O’Neil, Sandra Reid, Caroline Oravec and Jessica Kornacki

Aerialist Nicolette Fornasari serves champagne while suspended several feet in the air.

Susan Brown, Debbie Homsey, Linda Ellis and Dyan Baker

Noela Chocolate and Confections was one of several vendors providing things for guests to munch on.

Naimah Barake performs with her family band, Vinyl Lovers.

The 20th annual Sarasota Film Festival came to a close April 21 with a party that transformed Five Points Park into an outdoor nightclub.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Selby Five Points Park took on a more chic look April 21 to close the 20th Annual Sarasota Film Festival in style.

SFF partnered with Chillounge Night to create Chill Under the Stars, a unique outdoor club experience to end the 10-day festival. Guests lounged on dozens of outdoor furniture pieces while watching performances by dance and drum group Brazilian Samba Parade, aerialist Nicolette Fornasari, live music and more at this modern evening out.

Founder Rainer Scheer says he wanted to partner with the festival to create an event that would “make Sarasota cool again.”

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

