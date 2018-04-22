Sarasota Film Festival wraps with outdoor lounge party

Selby Five Points Park took on a more chic look April 21 to close the 20th Annual Sarasota Film Festival in style.

SFF partnered with Chillounge Night to create Chill Under the Stars, a unique outdoor club experience to end the 10-day festival. Guests lounged on dozens of outdoor furniture pieces while watching performances by dance and drum group Brazilian Samba Parade, aerialist Nicolette Fornasari, live music and more at this modern evening out.

Founder Rainer Scheer says he wanted to partner with the festival to create an event that would “make Sarasota cool again.”