Sami Shobe, Larry the Longdog, Kate Douglas enjoyed the sun.

Sarasota Farmers Market returns with social distance guidelines

Anikos Gulyas and Reanna Bourque ran the Sweet and Savory Sarasota business.

Thousands of attendees checked out the farmers market.

The Bouncies from Bohemia vendor sells puppets and dolls.

Patricia Harmon shopped for produce at Brown's Grove.

Linh and Eloise Chau picked up roses as a surprise for mom.

Micaela Jones with Madison Michele Rinearson.

Hiedi and Tim Brown sold their wares at Brown's Grove.

Andrea Espino, Dany Gonzalez and Yvette Marroquin sold plants and flowers at All Around Orchids.

Ella Mowrey, Michele Pittenger and Clayton Mowrey took a stroll.

All Around Orchids offered a number of flowers and plants.

Tori and Andre Helmuth made sure to pick up some empanadas.

Fernando Canales has been making homemade copper art for 45 years.

Fernando Canales has been making homemade copper art for 45 years.

Joelle Goldenberg and Aude Monde wore matching black mask.

Gerardo Davila and Sharon Ortiz went on a walk together.

Maggie Wyatt manned the Sugar Sand Silver booth.

Erisa, Hana, Ilir and Alvin Alimema went as a family.

Macey the rescue dog kept cool.

Katie Henderson, Fabiola Richards and Paola Henderson.

Sarasota citizens complied with the
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After months of inactivity, the Sarasota Farmers Market returned downtown Aug. 1 with new social distance rules in place. 

The market issued a bevy of new guidelines for its returning customers, including mandatory masks, 6 feet of distance, spaced-apart vendors, traffic lanes, and more. Hand sanitizer stations and spare masks were also available for people wanting to keep clean. Market staff made the decision to reopen in early July and have consulted with the city since on how to do so safely. 

"All of these companies are families with businesses," said Interim Market Manager Morgan Bettes. "And so we knew that it was important as soon as we can. But of course, health and safety is first."

A typical Saturday would have around 70 vendors and 4,000 visitors, but the reopening had around 40 businesses with half that number of visitors.

Hana Tiskiewic, owner of Bouncies from Bohemia, has been selling puppets, dolls, and special blankets at the market for years. The Czech Republic native said the reopening was more than a relief.

"I don't have a background in this country," Tiskiewic said. "... So I created this as my living. And then you find yourself after decade on the same point — zero."

 Hiedi and Tim Brown from Brown's Grove, a citrus and produce provider, have been part of the farmers market going on 20 years. Hiedi is just glad her main source of business in the summer has returned. 

"I was glad to see the numbers we've had today, I was I was surprised," she said. 

Bettes hopes more vendors will return as the market continues to be open.

Off-duty police and volunteers were on site to manage foot traffic and urge a handful of attendees to follow the rules — Bettes said the most important thing for visitors to remember is to wear their masks and be respectful of others. 

"Even if you don't want to wear a mask, wear it for the vendors," Bettes said.  "If we don't wear masks, we will be shut down. This is a great asset for the city. So in order to keep running, we need everyone to be safe."

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

