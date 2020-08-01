Sarasota Farmers Market returns with social distance guidelines

After months of inactivity, the Sarasota Farmers Market returned downtown Aug. 1 with new social distance rules in place.

The market issued a bevy of new guidelines for its returning customers, including mandatory masks, 6 feet of distance, spaced-apart vendors, traffic lanes, and more. Hand sanitizer stations and spare masks were also available for people wanting to keep clean. Market staff made the decision to reopen in early July and have consulted with the city since on how to do so safely.

"All of these companies are families with businesses," said Interim Market Manager Morgan Bettes. "And so we knew that it was important as soon as we can. But of course, health and safety is first."

A typical Saturday would have around 70 vendors and 4,000 visitors, but the reopening had around 40 businesses with half that number of visitors.

Hana Tiskiewic, owner of Bouncies from Bohemia, has been selling puppets, dolls, and special blankets at the market for years. The Czech Republic native said the reopening was more than a relief.

"I don't have a background in this country," Tiskiewic said. "... So I created this as my living. And then you find yourself after decade on the same point — zero."

Hiedi and Tim Brown from Brown's Grove, a citrus and produce provider, have been part of the farmers market going on 20 years. Hiedi is just glad her main source of business in the summer has returned.

"I was glad to see the numbers we've had today, I was I was surprised," she said.

Bettes hopes more vendors will return as the market continues to be open.

Off-duty police and volunteers were on site to manage foot traffic and urge a handful of attendees to follow the rules — Bettes said the most important thing for visitors to remember is to wear their masks and be respectful of others.

"Even if you don't want to wear a mask, wear it for the vendors," Bettes said. "If we don't wear masks, we will be shut down. This is a great asset for the city. So in order to keep running, we need everyone to be safe."