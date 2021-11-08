 Skip to main content
Erin Ward and William Ottinghaus

Sarasota embraces medieval life at Suncoast Renaissance Festival

Princess Isabella of England, Sir Hugh deBurgh, Prince John of England, The Sheriff of Nottingham, Edmund Gloucester and Sir Gui of Gisborn

Danna Lea and Andrew Ensign

Jack Spallone

Cara Noel runs along as Maid Marian.

Kelsey Voorhees runs along.

Noel Schaefer

Father Tom Wilhemsen and Lord Ken Willis

Tyler Mattingly as Robin Hood

The Sheriff of Nottingham proclaims to the crowd.

Erin Eisenmann as Sir Lilith rides past.

Sir Brom and Sir Lilith compete in games and tricks.

Jarrod Listiak as Sir Brom charges ahead.

Sir Brom and Sir Lilith compete in games and tricks.

The Sheriff of Nottingham

Erin Eisenmann as Sir Lilith

Erin Eisenmann as Sir Lilith

Erin Eisenmann as Sir Lilith

Sir Brom and Sir Lilith compete in games and tricks.

Sir Brom and Sir Lilith compete in games and tricks.

Tanner Henry

Rose Chawkins pets a steed.

Alison Schaufler as Bess Marley

Aaron Soper

Eldona Mellon as the Grandmother Fairy

Kathleen Finngan plays the harp.

Tianna Shelley gives out massages.

The Lord's Fine Works sells tiaras and jewelry.

Maui Wowee and Dustin Cawood

Olivia Russell

Debra Thornton as Captain Harmony

Anthony Noble and Steve Janus

Christy Thomas and Adam Lemonsk

Brandy Warren

Fallon Bennett prepares to absolutely wreck someone.

Rachel and Liz Storino watches a fencing match.

Attendees watch the jousting match.

Fencing opponents square off.

Locals lived it up at the weekend festival.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasotans took a lively trip through time at the Suncoast Renaissance Festival located at the Sarasota Fairgrounds starting Nov. 6.

The fair — which started Nov. 6 and runs every weekend through Nov. 28 —includes an array of games and attractions from group song and dances to archery shoot locations. Attendees dressed up in their most colorful and creative renaissance costumes and picked up mead, swords and other creations from a number of vendors. 

The festival had a routine jousting show throughout the day where a pair of knights squared off in combat under the watch of Tyler Mattingly playing Robin Hood.

The Suncoast Renaissance Festival runs every Saturday and Sunday this month. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

