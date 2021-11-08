Sarasota embraces medieval life at Suncoast Renaissance Festival

Sarasotans took a lively trip through time at the Suncoast Renaissance Festival located at the Sarasota Fairgrounds starting Nov. 6.

The fair — which started Nov. 6 and runs every weekend through Nov. 28 —includes an array of games and attractions from group song and dances to archery shoot locations. Attendees dressed up in their most colorful and creative renaissance costumes and picked up mead, swords and other creations from a number of vendors.

The festival had a routine jousting show throughout the day where a pair of knights squared off in combat under the watch of Tyler Mattingly playing Robin Hood.

The Suncoast Renaissance Festival runs every Saturday and Sunday this month.