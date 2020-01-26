Sarasota drinks up at Forks & Corks 2020

Sarasota's fine food and wine enthusiasts made a day of it at the annual Forks & Corks Grand Tasting event Jan. 14.

As opposed to last year's event — which had to be rescheduled due to heavy rain and still couldn't escape intermittent showers throughout the afternoon — the 2020 festival had clear skies and enjoyable weather. More than 1800 guests took advantage of the situation and tried out bite-sized dishes and various wines at more than 100 food and drink stations. The Grand Tasting is the signature event of a multi-day program put on by Sarasota-Manatee Originals.