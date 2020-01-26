 Skip to main content
Lexie Rossi, Nicole Lynn, Karen Moore and Caitlin Buchanan

Sarasota drinks up at Forks & Corks 2020

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

More than 1,800 people attended the Grand Tasting.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Cheryl and Bill Herlihy

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Michael Pleas, Zach Dauth, Jenna DiLorenzo, Vice President Nikki Logan-Curran, Sharon and David Warren Curran, George Bikos and Coral Pleas

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Toffer Jacob, Jessica Ruekberg and Horacio Egan

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Terri and Michael Klauber

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Clarice Dokko and Noriko Beardow

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Scott Middleton, Dan Barr and Gordon Hunter

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Mike and Kay Marshall with Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Sandy and Mike Thirion

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Kristi Sorenson, Winn Miller and Ashley McElroy

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Alyssa Simons and Nicole Christie

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Darren and Christy Brucksieker with Kerri and Dave Meyer

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Marielle Klein and Rina Chan

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Lauren Glassman and Kathy Yu

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Martina Reisky and Jill McMullen

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Rick Shere with Amanda and Eric Peters

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Marci Toomey and Stephanie Soffer

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Mark and Denise Bette with Diana and Frank Wendt

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Michael Smith, John Cloud, Sue King, Brandon Cloud, Courtney Smith, Lauren Garcia, Clay Smith and Kaylee Smith

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Vern and Liliana Chalfant with David and Lynn Leach and Walter Sebring, Susan Travers, Jim Travers and Lauren Wulff

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Katie LaCamera with Taylor and Lindsey Jones

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

There were more than 110 food and drink stations.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Kimmie Mangum and Amy Esper

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Joanne Roberto, Samantha Jennen and Elizabeth Giuliani

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

There were more than 110 food and drink stations.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

John and Deb Ayres with Sue and Tom Jackson

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Robin and Stephen Valentis

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Patra Rueangaram, Rochelle Nigri, Kara Saunders and David Slomak

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

The Evies restaurant group

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Frank and Alex Allen with Amanda and Jason DeFoor

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Sarah Wertheimer and Brent Greeno

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Darlene and Michael Warm

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Michelle Farinacci, Patty Jorgensen, Vera Seidensticker and Erin McManus

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Alicia Bolduc and Melissa Long

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

The Sarasota-Manatee Original's food and wine Grand Tasting event was hosted Jan 26 at The Ringling Museum.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Sarasota's fine food and wine enthusiasts made a day of it at the annual Forks & Corks Grand Tasting event Jan. 14. 

As opposed to last year's event — which had to be rescheduled due to heavy rain and still couldn't escape intermittent showers throughout the afternoon — the 2020 festival had clear skies and enjoyable weather. More than 1800 guests took advantage of the situation and tried out bite-sized dishes and various wines at more than 100 food and drink stations. The Grand Tasting is the signature event of a multi-day program put on by Sarasota-Manatee Originals.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

