Shop till you drop at Designing Women

Designing Women Boutique hosted their Upscale Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 4. The sale, which benefits DWB’s arts and communities’ grants program and their signature GroundWorks initiative that funds scholarships, mentoring and career advancement opportunities.

Wares available for sale included shoes, clothes, antiques, jewelry and more. There were appraisers from Antiques Roadshow present at the sale as well.

The Booker Middle School Dragonfly Cafe Poets were also in attendance, offering up poems written on typewriters in exchange for tips.