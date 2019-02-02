 Skip to main content
Pat Orre and Tricia Taormino take a look at some clothes for sale.

Shop till you drop at Designing Women

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Shoes from Designing Women are for sale at the boutique.

Pamela Tudor smells an orchid from Selby Gardens.

Joan Viele and Jane Vet examine some of the jewelry.

There were more expensive jewelry, behind the glass cases, that caught Nan Kaftan and Eileen Cantarelta.

Various antiques, like this piano, were for sale.

Jeanne Graham and Jane Nutter-Johnson check out the wares.

Melissa Furman, Penny Hill and Susan Palmer

Girls Inc.'s Amanda Poynter, Jennifer Arreaga and Pat Armstrong

There are tables of shoes, clothes and jewelry.

Jewelry from Designing Women are popular for the people in attendance.

Celeste Flores from Booker Middle's Visual and Performing Arts school, types on her type writer for the Dragonfly Cafe Poets.

The Upscale Sidewalk Sale from Designing Women benefitted the organization.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Designing Women Boutique hosted their Upscale Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 4. The sale, which benefits DWB’s arts and communities’ grants program and their signature GroundWorks initiative that funds scholarships, mentoring and career advancement opportunities.

Wares available for sale included shoes, clothes, antiques, jewelry and more. There were appraisers from Antiques Roadshow present at the sale as well. 

The Booker Middle School Dragonfly Cafe Poets were also in attendance, offering up poems written on typewriters in exchange for tips. 

