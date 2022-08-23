Sarasota County heads to the polls on Election Day

More than 27,000 voters had headed to the polls by Tuesday afternoon for in-person balloting, the final opportunity to cast primary election preferences, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.

In total, by 3:15 p.m., 111,321 ballots had been cast by voters either by mail or in-person at voting precincts today or in the week of early voting that closed Sunday.

Among the key races on the ballot:

Three winner-take-all races for the Sarasota County School Board;

Primaries for two open Sarasota County Commission seats;

An elimination round of elections for two at-large seats on the Sarasota City Commission, pitting six candidates for three ballot spots in November; and

A range of statewide and federal offices, including governor, U.S. Senate, State House and State Senate.

According to the Supervisor of Elections, 68,044 voters mailed in ballots; 15,441 voted early and 27,836 had voted on Tuesday morning before noon.

Precinct 233 at Sarasota Baptist Church on Proctor Road had attracted the most Election Day traffic, with 1,367 people by 3:15 p.m.

Turnout stood at 31.98% countywide.