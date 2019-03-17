Sarasota County Fair takes you on a ride

Despite a rainy kickoff weekend, nothing can keep people away from the Sarasota County Fair for long.

The fair began on Friday, March 15, and will run until Sunday, March 24. The fair is expecting around 140,000 people to attend the fair. There is fun to be had for the whole family, including rides, games and carnival food like funnel cake and corn dogs.

The mission of the Sarasota Fair is to showcase the agricultural industry, commerce, customs and cultures of Sarasota County while sustaining and developing family entertainment and enhancing economic vitality.