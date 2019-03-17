 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Robert, Dylan and Jaxon Rosenow

Sarasota County Fair takes you on a ride

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Robert, Dylan and Jaxon Rosenow

Buy this Photo
Valentina Isaac, Jimmy Isaac, Santino Isaac, Max McLaughlin and Richard McLaughlin

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Valentina Isaac, Jimmy Isaac, Santino Isaac, Max McLaughlin and Richard McLaughlin

Buy this Photo
Attendees could win prizes like these at the fair.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Attendees could win prizes like these at the fair.

Buy this Photo
Joe and Jane Crossan

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Joe and Jane Crossan

Buy this Photo
Ernie Turner draws a caricature.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Ernie Turner draws a caricature.

Buy this Photo
Cody Walker, Duane Wright and Jaden Wright

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Cody Walker, Duane Wright and Jaden Wright

Buy this Photo
Michael Taylor, Tawney Taylor and Tiffany Taylor

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Michael Taylor, Tawney Taylor and Tiffany Taylor

Buy this Photo
Native Wind's Inti Tambaco plays the pan flute for passersby.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Native Wind's Inti Tambaco plays the pan flute for passersby.

Buy this Photo
Some of the rides went high up into this sky, like this helicopter shaped one.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Some of the rides went high up into this sky, like this helicopter shaped one.

Buy this Photo
Kids threw their hands up in excitement on rides, like this one shaped like a skateboard.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Kids threw their hands up in excitement on rides, like this one shaped like a skateboard.

Buy this Photo
The ferris wheel still ran despite the stormy weather.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

The ferris wheel still ran despite the stormy weather.

Buy this Photo
Share
The fair will run until March 24
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Despite a rainy kickoff weekend, nothing can keep people away from the Sarasota County Fair for long.

The fair began on Friday, March 15, and will run until Sunday, March 24. The fair is expecting around 140,000 people to attend the fair. There is fun to be had for the whole family, including rides, games and carnival food like funnel cake and corn dogs. 

The mission of the Sarasota Fair is to showcase the agricultural industry, commerce, customs and cultures of Sarasota County while sustaining and developing family entertainment and enhancing economic vitality.

Related Stories

Advertisement