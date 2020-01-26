 Skip to main content
President Joy McIntyre, Sofia Yelin, Terry Roth and Judy Beilman

Sarasota Concert Association commemorates 75 years at Michael's on the Bay

President Joy McIntyre, Sofia Yelin, Terry Roth and Judy Beilman

Co-chairwomen Renee Hamad and Audrey Robbins

Co-chairwomen Renee Hamad and Audrey Robbins

Brandon Robinson, Brandon Goldberg and Marty Morell of the Brandon Goldberg trio.

Brandon Robinson, Brandon Goldberg and Marty Morell of the Brandon Goldberg trio.

Edward Alley and mayor Jen Ahearn-Cohn

Edward Alley and mayor Jen Ahearn-Cohn

Edie Winston

Edie Winston

Judy Zuckerberg and George Kole

Judy Zuckerberg and George Kole

John Markham and Bill Manley

John Markham and Bill Manley

Phyllis Lowitt and Marcia Frankel

Phyllis Lowitt and Marcia Frankel

Jim Cliff and Sarita Roche

Jim Cliff and Sarita Roche

Bethany Cagle and Eva LaPlanche

Bethany Cagle and Eva LaPlanche

Hillary Steele and Michael Scott

Hillary Steele and Michael Scott

George Kole, Judy Zuckerberg and Scott Anderson

George Kole, Judy Zuckerberg and Scott Anderson

Ann Hobson Pilot, Simon Alaska and Margaret Pennington

Ann Hobson Pilot, Simon Alaska and Margaret Pennington

President Joy McIntyre

President Joy McIntyre

Mayor Jen Ahearn-Cohn issued a city proclamation declaring Jan. 26 to be the Sarasota Concert Association's 75th Diamond Anniversary.

Mayor Jen Ahearn-Cohn issued a city proclamation declaring Jan. 26 to be the Sarasota Concert Association's 75th Diamond Anniversary.

The association celebrated 75 years with a luncheon and special performance Jan. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota Concert Association celebrated 75 years in style Jan. 26 at Michael's on the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The organization, which was founded in 1939, has specialized in bringing renowned musicians to Sarasota for three quarters of a decade. The group marked the occasion with a luncheon that reflected on the past while celebrating the future. Sarasota mayor Jen Ahearn-Cohn issued a city proclamation declaring Jan. 26 to be the Sarasota Concert Association's 75th Diamond Anniversary. The luncheon also had a special performance from the Brandon Goldberg Trio.

