Sarasota Concert Association commemorates 75 years at Michael's on the Bay

The Sarasota Concert Association celebrated 75 years in style Jan. 26 at Michael's on the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The organization, which was founded in 1939, has specialized in bringing renowned musicians to Sarasota for three quarters of a decade. The group marked the occasion with a luncheon that reflected on the past while celebrating the future. Sarasota mayor Jen Ahearn-Cohn issued a city proclamation declaring Jan. 26 to be the Sarasota Concert Association's 75th Diamond Anniversary. The luncheon also had a special performance from the Brandon Goldberg Trio.