Sarasota homes light up for the holidays

If the weather doesn't provide some kind of clue that Christmas is coming, the sparkling displays around Sarasota absolutely make it clear the season is well underway.

In our annual search for amazing lights and decorations, we weren't disappointed. The area has rarely been merrier or more sparkly.

White lights, rainbow-colored lights, stars, reindeer, you name it ... we saw it on our recent photo safari.

Here are some of the sights that we liked the best:

2361 Hibiscus Court

The front yard of 2361 Hibiscus Court speaks for itself. It's a display that's bound to put you in the holiday mood, and, as an added bonus, the several other houses on the street decked their homes in holiday cheer this year. The street ends in a col-de-sac, making it easy for onlookers to turn around and get on with their holiday activities.

Osprey Avenue

It may not be Candy Cane Lane, but Osprey Avenue between Ringling Avenue and Mound Street is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on your favorite holiday tunes, roll your windows down and let the brisk December evening air put you in a holiday state of mind.

2207 Wisteria Street

There is no shortage of holiday spirit on Wisteria Street. While not as colorful as its near neighbor, 2207 Wisteria Street glows amidst its classic, white lights.

2082 Wisteria Street

You have to admire consistency. Madison Hipps has been dazzling neighbors with his holiday display for as long as he can remember. For some in the Arlington Park neighborhood, the holidays don't arrive until he flips the switch.

Amore Restaurant, 446 S Pineapple Ave.

A relative newcomer to Burns Court, Amore Restaurant has no shortage of cheer. The restaurant was known for decking its restaurant in holiday lights at its location on Longboat Key and it's continued that tradition at its new location at 446 S. Pineapple Ave.