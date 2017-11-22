Sarasota couple plugs into holiday spirit

There are holiday decorations and then there is the Hipps house on the corner of Wisteria Street and East Avenue.

Madison Hipps has been decorating his home on East Avenue and Wisteria Street longer than he can remember.

It’s a modest house until Madison Hipps flips the switch on his meticulously arranged rows of multicolored bulbs. They run vertically along the front, and white and blue lights frame the windows and cover the roof, frosting the entire facade.

“All the kids in the neighborhood — they can’t wait until our lights go up,” said his wife, Christine.

They give the home an imposing presence, but it’s an effect that requires patience and dedication on behalf of Madison Hipps.

Tips and Tricks Despite the glittering result, the Hipps’ display takes time, energy and a lot of twist ties. It’s a habit that has made Madison Hipps an expert in the realm of decorations. The secret to Hipps’ holiday success is starting early. He begins in September and assembles the display incrementally. “The best thing is the LED lights,” he said. “You can turn them on, and they use very little electricity and they don’t get hot. ” If you have older strands, he said watch out for the blue bulbs. “They go out quicker.” But at the end of the day, it’s a labor of love. “If it’s your thing, you do it, if it’s not, you don’t,” he said.

He begins his preparations in September, stringing lights along the front of the house first — a chore that requires more than 900 twist ties fixed to industrial staples. There is no handbook for Hipps’ routine. It’s a technique borne of repetition.

Madison Hipps, 75, doesn’t remember exactly when his dedication to holiday decorations began, but it’s been long enough that stories of his efforts have become part of family lore.

He can’t help but laugh when he remembers bringing his 4-year-old grandson, now in college, onto the roof.

“I tied my grandson to the chimney so he wouldn’t fall off,” he said. “He helped me.”

Madison Hipps stands on his roof after placing Frosty the plastic foam snowman in its traditional spot.

Madison Hipps’ routine has become rite of passage. His family and neighbors hold each detail sacred.

The lights turn on Thanksgiving Day — marking his official beginning of the holiday season.

For the Hipps, the lights provide a little bit of magic. For some, the holidays are a period of drudgery, of obligatory dinners and department store lines. But not on the corner of East Avenue and Wisteria Street.

“To see the kids is what it’s all about,” Madison Hipps said.

He sometimes lets the children in the neighborhood turn on the display. Their expressions remind him that even in the midst the holiday’s obligations, there is still some magic.

“He just does it because he loves to see it and he loves for people to see it,” Christine Hipps said.