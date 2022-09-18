 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Niko and Elia Shaw take a minute on the large chair. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Sarasota Children's Garden embraces pirate life

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Niko and Elia Shaw take a minute on the large chair. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Simon Zuraev puts on a puppet show.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Simon Zuraev puts on a puppet show.

Emily Tuck gets a water tattoo.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Emily Tuck gets a water tattoo.

Lily Howe is all smiles getting a water tattoo.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Lily Howe is all smiles getting a water tattoo.

Cole Derouin is in control at the wheel.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Cole Derouin is in control at the wheel.

Angelique and Hayes Johnson embrace the pirate attire.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Angelique and Hayes Johnson embrace the pirate attire.

Mae Ubeda, Brooklyn Layman and Ren Ubeda do up the fantasy angle.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Mae Ubeda, Brooklyn Layman and Ren Ubeda do up the fantasy angle.

Jack Henry and Nancy Carol Nock wear matching outfits.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Jack Henry and Nancy Carol Nock wear matching outfits.

Children receive pirate tattoos.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Children receive pirate tattoos.

Several children play on the pirate ship.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Several children play on the pirate ship.

Adam Phillips picks up his daughter Zofia.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Adam Phillips picks up his daughter Zofia.

Starlyn Delpero goes all out in pirate attire.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Starlyn Delpero goes all out in pirate attire.

Starlyn Delpero reads a pirate book to kids.

Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022 |

Starlyn Delpero reads a pirate book to kids.

Share
Children had a lively time at the annual Talk Like A Pirate Day event.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Children's Garden celebrated pirate life early with its "Talk Like A Pirate Day" event on Sept. 18.

The organization hosted its annual pirate themed event a day early from the international holiday on Sept. 19. Families arrived decked out in nautical attire — or picked out costumes fro the Children's Garden wardrobe — and set about hunting for Jolly Roger flags and getting pirate-themed water tattoos.

The activity eventually subsided, and children sat down to hear pirate-themed stories from Children's Garden staff.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked Black Tie for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. Contact him at 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement