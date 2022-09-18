Sarasota Children's Garden embraces pirate life

Children had a lively time at the annual Talk Like A Pirate Day event.
The Sarasota Children's Garden celebrated pirate life early with its "Talk Like A Pirate Day" event on Sept. 18.
The organization hosted its annual pirate themed event a day early from the international holiday on Sept. 19. Families arrived decked out in nautical attire — or picked out costumes fro the Children's Garden wardrobe — and set about hunting for Jolly Roger flags and getting pirate-themed water tattoos.
The activity eventually subsided, and children sat down to hear pirate-themed stories from Children's Garden staff.
