Sarasota Children's Garden embraces pirate life

The Sarasota Children's Garden celebrated pirate life early with its "Talk Like A Pirate Day" event on Sept. 18.

The organization hosted its annual pirate themed event a day early from the international holiday on Sept. 19. Families arrived decked out in nautical attire — or picked out costumes fro the Children's Garden wardrobe — and set about hunting for Jolly Roger flags and getting pirate-themed water tattoos.

The activity eventually subsided, and children sat down to hear pirate-themed stories from Children's Garden staff.