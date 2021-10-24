Sarasota Chamber throws centennial bash at art museum

It's an understatement to say the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has been busy the last 100 years.

The organization has been instrumental in the workings and progress of Sarasota, from encouraging businesses to contribute to the area over the decades to recently installing 30-foot murals recognizing that progress.

The chamber invited some of its most devoted members and supporters to a Centennial Celebration at the Sarasota Art Museum on Oct. 22.

Guests mingled, picked up food and drinks and eventually listened to CEO and President Heather Kasten speak about the importance of the anniversary.