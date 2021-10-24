 Skip to main content
Sarasota Chamber CEO Heather Kasten and board chair Dennis Murphy

Sarasota Chamber throws centennial bash at art museum

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Donn Githens and Pavitra Ciavardone

Michelle Olivo, Lexie Guanchez and Christa Sweeney

Rafael and Jennifer Ortiz with Jessica Rogers and Linda Blair

Ross Johnston, Emory Conetta, Kaylea Schule and Steven Connell

Hermione Gilpin, Tina Scearpino, Wendy Deming and Jennifer Rominiecki

Chris and Brigitte Gallagher

Jason Good and Sarasota Art Museum Executive Director Virginia Shearer

Elizabeth Gay, Jan Hetland and Katheryn Carr

Nathan Pyatte, Sasha Housman and Arkady Medovoy

Bill and Robyn Sadlo

Beth Green and Scott Bush

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Marie Graziosi and Emily Meacham

Krzystof Blihuszewski and Robert Stafecki

Veronica Brady and Keith Monda with Laura and Rick Kingsley

Alex Dustin, Melissa and Joe Hembree, Nicole Peterson and Deborah Pollard

Oct. 22 celebration was held at Sarasota Art Museum/
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

It's an understatement to say the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has been busy the last 100 years.

The organization has been instrumental in the workings and progress of Sarasota, from encouraging businesses to contribute to the area over the decades to recently installing 30-foot murals recognizing that progress. 

The chamber invited some of its most devoted members and supporters to a Centennial Celebration at the Sarasota Art Museum on Oct. 22.

Guests mingled, picked up food and drinks and eventually listened to  CEO and President Heather Kasten speak about the importance of the anniversary. 

