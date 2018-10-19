 Skip to main content
Fiona Hope, Kristyn Shoop, Lexie Guanchez and Michael Wogaman

Sarasota Chamber shares members' success stories at annual meeting

Fiona Hope, Kristyn Shoop, Lexie Guanchez and Michael Wogaman

Stacey Fredericks, Peter McGarry and Christa Sweeney

Stacey Fredericks, Peter McGarry and Christa Sweeney

Nick Felton, Andrea Farrell and Jen Grobleski

Nick Felton, Andrea Farrell and Jen Grobleski

Becky Pazkowski, Harry Hobson, Gordon Okawa and Tena Wilson

Becky Pazkowski, Harry Hobson, Gordon Okawa and Tena Wilson

Carol Schoff, Jamie Rojek and Mike Petruzzi

Carol Schoff, Jamie Rojek and Mike Petruzzi

Phoebe Trumpler, Beth Ebersole, Debbie Willis, Shirley Fieber, Tracy O'Neil, Lynn Beck

Phoebe Trumpler, Beth Ebersole, Debbie Willis, Shirley Fieber, Tracy O'Neil, Lynn Beck

Craig and Ellen Gesell with Mike Willison

Craig and Ellen Gesell with Mike Willison

Juan Ayala, Bryan Flaherty and Michael Calamaras

Juan Ayala, Bryan Flaherty and Michael Calamaras

Lori Moran, Mireya Eavey and Heather Todd

Lori Moran, Mireya Eavey and Heather Todd

Heather Clark and Lisa Kerbs-Knepp

Heather Clark and Lisa Kerbs-Knepp

Raelyn Lincoln and Larry Thompson

Raelyn Lincoln and Larry Thompson

Rebecca Ferda, Charlene Altenhain and Lauren Venable

Rebecca Ferda, Charlene Altenhain and Lauren Venable

Mike Moran, Kelly Dowd and Mike Quillen

Mike Moran, Kelly Dowd and Mike Quillen

Congressman Vern Buchanan makes opening remarks.

Congressman Vern Buchanan makes opening remarks.

Rob Lane

Rob Lane

Rob Lane and Charlie Bailey prepare to hand out the Chair's Cup Award.

Rob Lane and Charlie Bailey prepare to hand out the Chair's Cup Award.

Joe Seidensticker accepts the Chair's Cup Award from Rob Lane and Charlie Bailey on behalf of his father, Steve.

Joe Seidensticker accepts the Chair's Cup Award from Rob Lane and Charlie Bailey on behalf of his father, Steve.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Charlie Bailey hands the gavel to incoming chairman John LaCivita.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Charlie Bailey hands the gavel to incoming chairman John LaCivita.

John LaCivita honors outgoing chairman Charlie Bailey.

John LaCivita honors outgoing chairman Charlie Bailey.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce looked back at a year of successful membership, events and campaigns during its annual membership meeting.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

About 500 members of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce gathered Oct. 19 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to celebrate a successful chamber year during its 98th Annual Membership Meeting. The past year saw chamber membership grow by 200 members. 

"Our growing membership is a reflection of our businesses and residents understanding how effective our chamber is in advancing the business community," said Chair of the Board Charlie Bailey. 

The chamber also awarded its Chair's Cup to restauranter Steve Seidensticker posthumously.

"He was a leader with a monumental charitable spirit and he continues to leave a lasting legacy for our community," said Bailey. 

His son and Tableseide Restaurant Group CEO Joe Seidensticker accepted the award on his father's behalf. 

"He was dedicated to giving back and the chamber was his best resource," Seidensticker said. "It allowed him to make connections with local businesses and influencers that exist in no other organization. He considered the chamber a partner in bringing out the good in Sarasota."

Bailey then introduced the board's incoming chair, John LaCivita of Willis Smith Construction. 

The meeting wrapped up with the launch of the chamber's second annual "Your Story" video series which highlights the successes of local companies. The series won best in the state of Florida in the audio-visual category during this year's Annual Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Conference. This year, the stories of Architecture Salvage, ASO Corporation and Dakin Dairy Farms were featured. 

 

 

 

 

 

