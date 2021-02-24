Sarasota Chamber of Commerce puts on outdoor party at Van Wezel

Chamber restaurants and businesses were on display at the annual party.
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce put on an outdoor celebration with its annual Party on the Bay on Feb. 24.
Chamber members mixed and mingled at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, where various chamber restaurants and businesses were present to pass out samples and raise awareness. Rather than the typical setup where guests could pick up food and drinks themselves, this year had vendors handing out samples to masked guests at spaced-apart tables.