 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Crystal Vatrt and Alexandra Presely

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce puts on outdoor party at Van Wezel

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Crystal Vatrt and Alexandra Presely

Buy this Photo
The Bidges restaurant at Embassy Suites had samples ready for guests.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

The Bidges restaurant at Embassy Suites had samples ready for guests.

Buy this Photo
Donna Steffen and Sarah Albritton

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Donna Steffen and Sarah Albritton

Buy this Photo
Dave and Jennifer Miereu with Nita and Bruce Wesner

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Dave and Jennifer Miereu with Nita and Bruce Wesner

Buy this Photo
Danielle Blakely, Stacey Crawford and Alyssa Barnsley

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Danielle Blakely, Stacey Crawford and Alyssa Barnsley

Buy this Photo
Mercy Cortez, Ashley Pullon and Lana Walsh

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Mercy Cortez, Ashley Pullon and Lana Walsh

Buy this Photo
Phoebe and Erin McDermott

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Phoebe and Erin McDermott

Buy this Photo
Amy Leithauser and Fiona Farrell with Gecko's

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Amy Leithauser and Fiona Farrell with Gecko's

Buy this Photo
Alexis Fraser and Sue Colao

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Alexis Fraser and Sue Colao

Buy this Photo
Mary Bensel and Patty Kondash

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Mary Bensel and Patty Kondash

Buy this Photo
Devin Gottschalk, Danielle Carpenter and Connor Andrew

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Devin Gottschalk, Danielle Carpenter and Connor Andrew

Buy this Photo
Liz Stamoulis and Mark Creech

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Liz Stamoulis and Mark Creech

Buy this Photo
Josh Fetzer and Jordan Kornmann

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Josh Fetzer and Jordan Kornmann

Buy this Photo
Derick Kitson and Ceaser Navarro

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Derick Kitson and Ceaser Navarro

Buy this Photo
Dr. Larry Thompson and Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Dr. Larry Thompson and Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten

Buy this Photo
Krystal Karahalios and Sinead Carr

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Krystal Karahalios and Sinead Carr

Buy this Photo
Alexis Ekberg and Anna Halley

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Alexis Ekberg and Anna Halley

Buy this Photo
Jenny Townsend with Mareya Eavey

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Jenny Townsend with Mareya Eavey

Buy this Photo
Share
Chamber restaurants and businesses were on display at the annual party.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce put on an outdoor celebration with its annual Party on the Bay on Feb. 24.

Chamber members mixed and mingled at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, where various chamber restaurants and businesses were present to pass out samples and raise awareness. Rather than the typical setup where guests could pick up food and drinks themselves, this year had vendors handing out samples to masked guests at spaced-apart tables. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement