Lauren Tominelli and Kristyn Shoop

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 99th meeting

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

HH Staffing poses for a photo.

John LaCivita and Rob Lane present Dennis Murphy with the Chair's Cup Award.

Elizabeth Wilson, Rep. Margaret Good and Taylor Collins

Jag Grewal and Veronica Thames

Incoming chamber chair Paul Caragiulo presents outgoing chair John LaCivita with an honorary plaque.

Mischa Kirby and Laura Spencer

Burcin Bozkaya, Dwayne Peterson and Miriam Wallace

Chamber President and CEO Heather Kasten

Tony Moore, a culture architect, speaks on how to cultivate a positive workplace culture.

Teri Hansen, Jennifer Rominiecki and Wendy Deming

Dennis Murphy walks up to receive the Chair's Cup Award.

Rob Lane and Erin McLead

Kay Trimmer, Chereka Stebbins and Cheryl Mendelson

David Sessions and Dennis Murphy

The 99th annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon was held on Oct. 4.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce gathered Oct. 4 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to celebrate a successful chamber year during its 99th annual Membership Meeting. The past year saw chamber membership grow by 240 members. 

"The foundation of the chamber is to connect, promote and support you, our members," Chair of the Board John LaCivita said. "I can tell you the chamber is firing on all cylinders right now."

Before introducing the incoming chair, LaCivita awarded the Chair's Cup to Dennis Murphy, Gulfside Bank president and chief executive officer.

"I'm just very passionate about the chamber and its mission," Murphy said. "An organization that does such good things for the business climate and community that brings folks together for networking, provides leadership... [makes it] an easy organization to really want to help."

LaCivita also introduced the 2019-2020 Chair of the Board Paul Caragiulo of Caragiulo's Italian American Resturant. 

The meeting ended with a talk from guest speaker Tony Moore, a culture architecture who specializes in helping businesses cultivate an office culture that retains clients and employees. He told the crowd that "a smooth sea never made a skillful sailor" and shared stories that showed how change is a driving factor in growth. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

