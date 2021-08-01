Sarasota BMX riders celebrate Olympics

Sarasota's BMX riders celebrated the 2021 Olympics with a celebratory competition of their own on July 31.

The Sarasota BMX group hosted Olympic Day at the BMX track off Tuttle Avenue.

The program started with an open house where riders of all skill levels raced around the track. Kids ages 2 to 5 went first and practiced with their parents before the night's official opening ceremony.

During the ceremony, groups paraded through the track carrying flags from the countries participating in the Olympics. The night ended with riders participating in ranked races.