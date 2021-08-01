 Skip to main content
Harvey Sicora rounds the track.

Sarasota BMX riders celebrate Olympics

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

Harvey Sicora rounds the track.

Eli, Brad, Julie and Mila Cutler

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Eli, Brad, Julie and Mila Cutler

Levi Webb, 10, adjusts his tire.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Levi Webb, 10, adjusts his tire.

Daylen Cass is ready to roll.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Daylen Cass is ready to roll.

Riders and parents prepare for the race for 2-5 year olds.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Riders and parents prepare for the race for 2-5 year olds.

Sarasota BMX board president Jon Doty serves as announcer.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota BMX board president Jon Doty serves as announcer.

Caiden Cass and Maverick Stephens race along the track.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Caiden Cass and Maverick Stephens race along the track.

Onnix Kimblet and Martha Gonzalez

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Onnix Kimblet and Martha Gonzalez

Mason Shaffer races around the track.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Mason Shaffer races around the track.

Riley Shaffer races around the track.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Riley Shaffer races around the track.

Lilah Cass gives it her all.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Lilah Cass gives it her all.

Brad and Brantley Moody take a minute to rest.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Brad and Brantley Moody take a minute to rest.

Holden and Hudson Murphy carry Peru's flag.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Holden and Hudson Murphy carry Peru's flag.

Riders rest on the track before the parade starts.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Riders rest on the track before the parade starts.

Giuliano Silva and Austin Smith carry the Italian flag.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Giuliano Silva and Austin Smith carry the Italian flag.

The parade had racers and parents marching with various flags.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

The parade had racers and parents marching with various flags.

Mikyla and Jason Sobczak carry the Polish flag.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Mikyla and Jason Sobczak carry the Polish flag.

A group marches with the American flag.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

A group marches with the American flag.

Knox Hammett and Carissa Mulhern march with the Puerto Rican flag.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Knox Hammett and Carissa Mulhern march with the Puerto Rican flag.

The 2021 Olympic Day was held July 31.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota's BMX riders celebrated the 2021 Olympics with a celebratory competition of their own on July 31.

The Sarasota BMX group hosted Olympic Day at the BMX track off Tuttle Avenue.

The program started with an open house where riders of all skill levels raced around the track. Kids ages 2 to 5 went first and practiced with their parents before the night's official opening ceremony.

During the ceremony, groups paraded through the track carrying flags from the countries participating in the Olympics. The night ended with riders participating in ranked races. 

