Sarasota Ballet cuts the ribbon on dedicated youth studio spaces

Ballerinas love their pink ribbons — both in shoe and dedication ceremony form.

Sarasota Ballet hosted two dedication ceremonies April 12, one at The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and another at the Dance — The Next Generation studio to thank the Muriel O’Neil Fund for Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota County for the $500,000 grant it gifted the ballet on Nov. 11.

This gift will serve several purposes:

Fund the conservatory on an ongoing basis and provide a $7,500 senior student scholarship

To enhance the DNG learning center and mentoring program, including updating computers recruiting and training more volunteers

To fund the Sarasota Ballet International Intensive program

Guests met DNG and conservatory students, watched a small performance by six conservatory members and enjoyed light bites and refreshments following the conclusion of the two ceremonies.