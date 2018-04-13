 Skip to main content
President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde greets DNG students.

Sarasota Ballet cuts the ribbon on dedicated youth studio spaces

Friday, Apr. 13, 2018 |

President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde cuts the ribbon outside one of the DNG studios commemorating the gift from the Muriel O’Neil Fund for Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota

President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde celebrates after the ribbon is cut.

President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde laughs as the students cheer.

Dance — The Next Generation is an educational program of the Sarasota Ballet that provides at-risk youth the opportunity to participate in a 10-year, full-scholarship program in dance education.

Students from The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory perform for guests.

The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory is a full-time, pre-professional program designed to prepare 11-18-year-old students for a performance career in classical ballet.

Conservatory members watch President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County Roxie Jerde cut the ribbon outside the Ashton Studio.

Conservatory members laugh after Jerde gives them the ribbon from the ceremony.

Roxie Jerde, Jean Volpe, Anna Passalaqua and Marjorie Floyd toast after the dedication ceremonies.

Sarasota Ballet held two dedication ceremonies April 12 in response to a $500,000 grant from the Muriel O’Neil Fund for Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Ballerinas love their pink ribbons — both in shoe and dedication ceremony form.

Sarasota Ballet hosted two dedication ceremonies April 12, one at The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and another at the Dance — The Next Generation studio to thank the Muriel O’Neil Fund for Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota County for the $500,000 grant it gifted the ballet on Nov. 11.

This gift will serve several purposes:

Fund the conservatory on an ongoing basis and provide a $7,500 senior student scholarship

To enhance the DNG learning center and mentoring program, including updating computers recruiting and training more volunteers

To fund the Sarasota Ballet International Intensive program

Guests met DNG and conservatory students, watched a small performance by six conservatory members and enjoyed light bites and refreshments following the conclusion of the two ceremonies.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

