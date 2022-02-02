Sarasota Art Museum hosts an Unconventional Evening

The Sarasota Art Museum entertained its supporters with a most Unconventional Evening on Feb. 2.

The new fundraiser brought a number of activities and art showcases to the museum for a night of interactive fun and creativity. Some guests mingled outside while watching a Cirque Vertigo cube spinner performer while others headed into the museum to mingle, have their likenesses sketched out by Ringling College of Art and Design students and even pick up paintbrushes and throw paint onto models acting as canvasses.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance company members performed a series of dances across the museum's Judith Linhares exhibit on the second floor.

SAM supporters met the theme with a variety of colorful and out-there attire that included leisure suits, funky patterns, mohawk headdresses and more.

Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood said much of the night's entertainment was to highlight the museum's many exhibits and art pieces.

The night ended with dinner in the Tom & Sherry Koski Gallery.