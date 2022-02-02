 Skip to main content
Pat and Larry Thompson with Executive Director Virginia Shearer

Sarasota Art Museum hosts an Unconventional Evening

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 |

The night's dinner was held on the third floor.

A performer works with a spinner cube outside during the reception.

Bill and Marianne McComb

Sherry and Tom Koski with Stacey Corley

Diana Roskamp, Susan Palmer and Bob Roskamp

Michele and Vincent Beni

Melissa Morsli, Ashley Kozel, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Elisabeth Waters, Roxanne Permsley and Maria Beck

A performer works with a spinner cube outside during the reception.

Margaret Wise and Tom Taylor

Steven Dixon and Peg Allen with Skip and Janis Swan

Paula Norwood, Allen McGee, Pat Anderson, Gail Goldrath and Larry Milas

Jessica Obiedzinski contorts and dances.

Mary Ann Meyer and Linda Dickinson

Murdock Golder, Laura Stuart Wood and Austin Judd

Lissa Murphy tosses paint onto the canvas models

Sarasota Contemporary Dance puts on a show for the crowd.

Marcy Klein has her likeness sketched out.

Jeney Slusser with Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Guests created their own desserts later.

Marcy Klein, Khris Voelker and Teri Hansen

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Maria Beck and Jackie Rogers

Sarasota Contemporary Dance puts on a show for the crowd.

Amanda Marie Mason and Emory Conetta

The new fundraiser was held Feb. 2.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Art Museum entertained its supporters with a most Unconventional Evening on Feb. 2.

The new fundraiser brought a number of activities and art showcases to the museum for a night of interactive fun and creativity. Some guests mingled outside while watching a Cirque Vertigo cube spinner performer while others headed into the museum to mingle, have their likenesses sketched out by Ringling College of Art and Design students and even pick up paintbrushes and throw paint onto models acting as canvasses. 

Sarasota Contemporary Dance company members performed a series of dances across the museum's Judith Linhares exhibit on the second floor. 

SAM supporters met the theme with a variety of colorful and out-there attire that included leisure suits, funky patterns, mohawk headdresses and more.

Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood said much of the night's entertainment was to highlight the museum's many exhibits and art pieces. 

The night ended with dinner in the Tom & Sherry Koski Gallery. 

