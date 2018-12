The holiday parade brought out an estimated 30,000 people on Dec. 1, shutting down several streets but bringing in lots of holiday cheer.

From Big Cat Habitat to the Booker High School band, it seems like everyone in Sarasota was there to see Santa Claus, who brought up the rear of the parade with Mrs. Claus. This is the 23rd year Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade has run, and the first parade of the holiday season in Sarasota.