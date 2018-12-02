Santa stops for jolly breakfast at Old Salty Dog

Santa Claus is making his list and checking it twice, so in order to make his final check, he stopped by the Old Salty Dog.

On Dec. 2, kids and their families lined up to meet the big man and Mrs. Claus. In addition to sharing with Santa what’s on their Christmas lists, kids could take carriage rides, make reindeer food, enjoy a hot chocolate bar and test out a Sarasota Police Department motorcycle.

During the event, the restaurant collected donations to be given to Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.