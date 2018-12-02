 Skip to main content
Bennett and Weston Rapihana get ready for their carriage ride.

Santa stops for jolly breakfast at Old Salty Dog

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018

Madison King reads a story with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Michael Scott tells Santa what’s on his Christmas list.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

A hot chocolate bar was set up in the restaurant that include candy canes and other festive ingredients.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Kids could make reindeer food to toss around their yards on Christmas Eve.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Madison King with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Kids could make reindeer food to toss around their yards on Christmas Eve.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Liam Middleton smiles with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Michael Scott gives Santa a big hug.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Ellie Turner visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Emma Lindsey tests out a Sarasota Police Department motorcycle.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Presley and Michael Scott with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Mason Green

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 |

Families enjoyed breakfast and carriage rides while visiting with Santa Claus on Dec. 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Santa Claus is making his list and checking it twice, so in order to make his final check, he stopped by the Old Salty Dog.

On Dec. 2, kids and their families lined up to meet the big man and Mrs. Claus. In addition to sharing with Santa what’s on their Christmas lists, kids could take carriage rides, make reindeer food, enjoy a hot chocolate bar and test out a Sarasota Police Department motorcycle.

During the event, the restaurant collected donations to be given to Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

