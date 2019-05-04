 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
"Finding Nemo/Squirt " won its category and the people's choice.

Sand castle competition hits Siesta Key Beach.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

"Finding Nemo/Squirt " won its category and the people's choice.

Buy this Photo
"It Melts in your Mouth, not in the Sand” won its division.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

"It Melts in your Mouth, not in the Sand” won its division.

Buy this Photo
Amanda and Jeremy Lamar and Lisa Karr created "Leaning Castle" for their first sand castle competition.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Amanda and Jeremy Lamar and Lisa Karr created "Leaning Castle" for their first sand castle competition.

Buy this Photo
Dave Downer puts the finishing touches on his creation "Storm buddies."

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Dave Downer puts the finishing touches on his creation "Storm buddies."

Buy this Photo
One artist embodied the proverbial principle "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" with their piece "Monkey Business."

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

One artist embodied the proverbial principle "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" with their piece "Monkey Business."

Buy this Photo
Jules and Alex Roman recreated the Eiffel Tower.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Jules and Alex Roman recreated the Eiffel Tower.

Buy this Photo
"Slow motion" took third place in its category.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

"Slow motion" took third place in its category.

Buy this Photo
Chip Perling finishes "Who Do VooDoo."

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Chip Perling finishes "Who Do VooDoo."

Buy this Photo
This piece was called "Beached buddy."

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

This piece was called "Beached buddy."

Buy this Photo
"Big Buddha" took second place in the adult team division.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

"Big Buddha" took second place in the adult team division.

Buy this Photo
Mitch Guerrero takes a look at "Castle Vader."

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Mitch Guerrero takes a look at "Castle Vader."

Buy this Photo
"Sisters of the Sea" took third place in the adult team division.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

"Sisters of the Sea" took third place in the adult team division.

Buy this Photo
Holly Avery works with her family to create "Ralph Wrecks the Beach."

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Holly Avery works with her family to create "Ralph Wrecks the Beach."

Buy this Photo
Visitors could cast their vote for their favorite creation.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Visitors could cast their vote for their favorite creation.

Buy this Photo
Alyssa Loo got inspiration for "Sunny side up" from her favorite breakfast.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Alyssa Loo got inspiration for "Sunny side up" from her favorite breakfast.

Buy this Photo
Jack Jones, Connor Price and Parker Price put the finishing touches on their castle.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 |

Jack Jones, Connor Price and Parker Price put the finishing touches on their castle.

Buy this Photo
Share
It was the 47th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Warm weather and crowded parking lots couldn't keep artists away from the 47th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest Saturday. 

Artists took to the sands of Siesta Key Beach to make their creations. All competitors had four hours to make their complete creations. 

Competitors were divided into four categories: children 10 and under, youth ages 11 to 17, adult individual and adult team. Three judges picked first, second and third place for each category while visitors voted on a crowd favorite. 

The free event was put on by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, The Friends of Sarasota County Parks and the Siesta Key Chamber or Commerce. 

After four hours to create, the winners were: 

Children (10 and under):

1st place: "Kingdom of Dragons"

2nd place: "The Mid of Midevil Times"

3rd place: "The Tower"

Youth (11-17):

1st place: "It Melts in your Mouth, not in the Sand”

2nd place: "Sunny Side Up"

3rd place: "Slow Motion"

Adult Individual

1st place: "Castle Vader"

2nd place: "Who Do VooDoo"

3rd place: "Monkey Business"

Adult Team

1st place: "Finding Nemo/Squirt"

2nd place: "Big Buddha"

3rd place: "Sisters of the Sea"

Overall People’s Choice Award: 

"Finding Nemo/Squirt"

Related Stories

Advertisement