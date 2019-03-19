Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast celebrates 20 years

Bruce Porter, who helped found Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast in 1999, said he had no idea this is where it would lead him 20 years later.

The Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast celebrated its 20th anniversary with a luncheon and silent auction at an annual event on March 19. Attendees could bid on over 100 items in the silent auction. The event was held at Church of the Palms.

The goal of Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast is to help people in the community cope with challenges and grow toward spiritual and emotional maturity while strengthening personal relationships.